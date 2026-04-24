Chuck King Rolls in Debut as 'Pigs Drop Bulls for Third Straight Win

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Making his triple-A debut, Chuck King spun six innings of two-run baseball en route to the victory as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (14-10) topped the Durham Bulls (8-16) by a final of 5-3 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

King (1-0) was solid in his first outing for the 'Pigs, allowing just two runs over six frames, working around four hits and three walks with five punchouts. He was spotted an early 3-0 lead as the 'Pigs rattled off three straight hits to begin the bottom of the first, with Otto Kemp driving in the first run of the game with a base knock. An RBI groundout from Christian Cairo made it 2-0 before Carter Kieboom capped the frame with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

A Tatem Levins solo homer in the second and Brock Jones safety squeeze in the fourth brought Durham to within a run, but a Bryan De La Cruz RBI single and Cairo sacrifice fly in the fifth put the 'Pigs back firmly in control, 5-2.

The Bulls scratched out a run in the ninth on a two-out RBI single for Carlos Colmenarez, but Jonathan Hernández (S, 1) shut the door for the save and 5-3 win for the 'Pigs.

Chase Solesky (1-1) took the loss for the Bulls, allowing all five 'Pigs runs on 10 hits over five innings.

The 'Pigs and Bulls tango again on Friday, April 24th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The 'Pigs go with Ryan Cusick on the hill while Durham sends out Jon Heasley.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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