Caleb Ricketts Walk-Off Dinger Sends 'Pigs by Bulls

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Caleb Ricketts led off the ninth inning by ending things in quick order, demolishing a walk-off solo homer, his second of the night, to send the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-10) to an 8-7 win over the Durham Bulls (8-14) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Durham scratched out the first two runs of the game in their first turn at-bat, capitalizing on three walks and two singles to plate a pair with an infield knock and bases-loaded walk.

The 'Pigs answered right back as Steward Berroa tripled home a run and then scored on an Otto Kemp sacrifice fly to tie the game.

The Bulls took the lead right back in the second on a Carson Williams RBI single, but the 'Pigs pulled ahead for the first time in the third as Ricketts socked his first homer of the night to tie the game and a Bryan De La Cruz RBI double gave them the lead.

Again, Durham responded. Brock Jones dashed home on a wild pitch to tie the game and Homer Bush Jr. drew a bases loaded walk to put them in front again. They took a two-run lead in the fifth on a Jacob Melton RBI single after a Jones triple.

The teams exchanged single tallied with the 'Pigs scoring in the fifth on a Berroa RBI single and Durham restoring their two-run lead on a Melton RBI double.

The 'Pigs wiped that two-run deficit away in the last of the seventh when Ricketts doubled home and then scored on a Sergio Alcántara RBI single.

The game stayed knotted at 7-7 until Ricketts hit his second blast of the game, opening the ninth with fireworks by closing out the night for the 8-7 win.

Jonathan Hernández (1-0) earned the win for the 'Pigs with a perfect ninth, striking out one. Cam Hill (0-1) absorbed the loss for Durham, allowing Ricketts' walk-off winner.

The 'Pigs and Bulls tango again on Wednesday, April 22nd with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Bryse Wilson is handed the ball for the 'Pigs while Durham sends out Brody Hopkins.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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