WooSox Lose on Tuesday at Polar Park
Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
Worcester, MA - The Worcester Red Sox (11-10) suffered their worst defeat of the season as they fell to the Syracuse Mets, 12-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a 6-game series at Polar Park. The Syracuse victory broke a tie between the clubs atop the IL East as the Mets (12-9) now own a 1-game lead over the WooSox in the division.
Syracuse shortstop Ronny Mauricio belted three home runs off three different Worcester pitchers. The 25-year-old who returned from New York one week ago, had a solo HR in the 4th inning, a 2-run blast in the 5th inning, and another 2-run homer in the 8th inning.
The Mets used the long ball to account for 9 of their 12 runs. Mauricio, who was optioned to Syracuse from the New York Mets on April 13, broke a scoreless tie with a long solo HR with one out in the bottom of the 4th inning. His blast came off WooSox starter and tough-luck loser Isaac Coffey (0-1) who struck out 6 in 3.2 innings while allowing 2 runs on 4 hits - the last an RBI single by Christian Pache (4 hits) with two outs in the 4th to make it 2-0.
With one out in the 5th inning, Mets CF Nick Morabito took reliever Seth Martinez deep for a solo HR (his 4th of the season). After a walk, Mauricio struck again belting a 2-run HR to straightaway centerfield. When Pache delivered his second straight RBI single to cap the inning it was 6-0 Mets.
Syracuse broke things wide open in the 6th inning thanks to a Ryan Clifford grand slam off Reidis Sena.
The WooSox scored their first run in the bottom of the 6th inning when Nick Sogard doubled and came home on an RBI single by Mickey Gasper. That knocked Syracuse starter and winner Jonah Tong (1-1) from the game after an impressive outing for the 22-year-old Canadian who went 5.1 innings with 9 strikeouts.
Mauricio would cap his tremendous night with his third homer of the game (and his 6th overall with Syracuse) taking Noah Song out to centerfield for a 2-run shot in the 8th inning.
Sogard led the WooSox with 3 hits and 2 runs scored while Gasper had a pair of RBI singles and Matt Thaiss chipped in with two singles. Worcester's only pitcher to throw scoreless ball was newcomer Angel Bastardo who struck out the side in the 7th inning in his WooSox debut.
The 6-game set continues tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at Polar Park with a special School Vacation Week start time of 3:05 pm. WooSox lefty Jake Bennett (2-1, 0.55), who leads the International League in ERA, looks to add to his impressive start to the season when he takes the mound vs. Syracuse southpaw Brandon Waddell (2-0, 5.40). The game is live on NESN+ and on radio on NASH 98.9 FM.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets shortstop Ronny Mauricio
(Tayla Bolduc)
International League Stories from April 21, 2026
- Bulls Walked off by Pigs - Durham Bulls
- Iowa Falls to Louisville 10-3 in Series Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Big Second Paces Bats to 10-3 Win in Iowa - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Lose on Tuesday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Vasquez Homer Leads Tides To Win - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Drops Series Opener for First Time in 2026 - Memphis Redbirds
- Clippers Win Series Opener at Buffalo - Columbus Clippers
- Caleb Ricketts Walk-Off Dinger Sends 'Pigs by Bulls - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mauricio's Three-Homer Game Powers Mets Past Red Sox in Offensive Outburst - Syracuse Mets
- Buffalo Bisons, Trey Yesavage Fall to Columbus Clippers - Buffalo Bisons
- Homers Haunt Red Wings in Loss to RailRiders - Rochester Red Wings
- Beck, Big Bats Lift RailRiders in Series Opener - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Licensed to Ill: Saints Hit Three Long Balls But Lose 7-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Garrett No-Hits Stripers, But Jumbo Shrimp Lose 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Claim Victory Despite Being No-Hit by Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB Game Notes - April 21, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Volpe Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Jeferson Quero Homers, Adds Three RBI in Win over Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Gonzalez Goes Deep in Education Day Defeat - Charlotte Knights
- Durham Bulls Announce Renewal of Long-Standing Partnership with PNC Bank, Recognize Small Businesses - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 21 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Marlins' Morel Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Omaha Storm Chasers Award 21st Annual Jackie Robinson Scholarships - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Cubs Begin Six-Game Homestand against Louisville - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.