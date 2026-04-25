WooSox Game Information

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WooSox Player Moves Today

Delete RHP Reidis Sena transferred to Portland.

Add LHP Eduardo Rivera following his option from Boston.

Worcester has made at least one player move during 18 of the last 19 days between April 7-25 (30 moves total). The only day they have not been involved in a player transaction was during an off-day on Monday, April 13.

APRIL 25th SYRACUSE (13-11) at WORCESTER (13-11) 4:05 pm

Syracuse Mets RHP Bryce Conley (0-0, 5.40) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 2.70)

Last Weekend in April - The Worcester Red Sox and Syracuse Mets continue their series at Polar Park - a 6-game set that is tied at two victories apiece - with weekend afternoon games today at 4:05 pm and tomorrow at 1:05 pm that will finish the WooSox home schedule for the month of April. If, God-willing, both games this weekend are played - and the weather looks fine - it will mark only the second time in their six seasons at Polar Park that the WooSox will have been able to play all their March and April home games. In 2023 the WooSox played their first 16 scheduled Polar Park games until their first home postponement - a rainout on May 3, 2023 vs. Buffalo. As an aside, the 2021 inaugural season of the WooSox did not begin until May 11 due to Covid-restrictions.

Broadcast News - With the Boston Red Sox game in Baltimore moved up four hours to a 12:05 pm start today to try to beat some incoming poor weather, the WooSox game at 4:05 pm will be shown on NESN following the Red Sox post-game show. The WooSox game will also air live on NESN+. Alex Jensen & Jim Cain have the call on NESN while Jack Ingalls will handle field reporting duties. We welcome Joe Weil, host of Boston Red Sox pre and post-game on radio and former Portland Sea Dogs broadcaster Matt McCarthy to Polar Park as the duo will handle today's radio play by play on NASH 98.9 FM and the WooSox Radio Network.

Back Where We Started (Almost) - Worcester and Syracuse entered this series on Tuesday tied atop the International League East division. The teams are still tied (now with 13-11 records) after winning twice each this week, but they are now tied for 2nd -place (along with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre) and all a 1/2 game back of division-leading Lehigh Valley. Memphis and Gwinnett are tied for the overall league lead with their 16-9 records good for 1st -place in the IL West division.

Meeting The Mets - The WooSox are hosting Syracuse for a second series in less than a month as the Mets are the first repeat opponent for Worcester this season. Ironically, this week/weekend is also the last time Syracuse will visit Polar Park in 2026. Worcester will pay two separate visits to the 'Cuse and both will come in the second half of the season...6-games from June 30 - July 5 and 6-more games from August 18-23. The Mets took 2 of 3 from Worcester to begin this year from March 27-29 and this current 6-game set is tied at 2 games apiece.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this weekend vs. Syracuse...

School Vacation Week/Weekend, presented by Southwick's Zoo (Zoo animals will be visiting Polar Park this weekend too)

Today, 4:05 pm A Special Saturday in the Park where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water; A baby kangaroo named Boomer will be available for a meet and greet with fans thanks to Southwick's Zoo; Autism Acceptance Day; Most Improved Student Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Polish Heritage Day; Lancaster & Webster Town Takeover; Most Improved Student Day; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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