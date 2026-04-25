Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Saturday

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, today's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Park in Moosic, PA has been postponed. The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader on Sunday, April 26. Game one's first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will get the ball for Rochester in the front half of the twin bill, and LHP SINNOSUKE OGASAWARA will get the nod in game two.

The Red Wings return home next week to take on the Worcester Red Sox, Tuesday, April 28, through May 3. Tickets for next week and the remaining 2026 home games can be purchased by calling 423-WING.







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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