Memphis Offense Explodes for Five-Run Eighth, Defeats Norfolk

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with an 8-7 victory on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

The Memphis offense struck consistently early and tallied a run in each of the first three innings of the game. Left fielder Joshua Báez smacked his sixth home run of the season to start the scoring in the first. Designated hitter Blaze Jordan added a homer to tie the game in the third.

The Redbirds trailed 5-3 entering the top of the eighth inning. Memphis rallied for five runs on five hits to snag the lead for good. Bligh Madris came off the bench as a pinch hitter and deposited a two-run double to put Memphis in front. Second baseman Bryan Torres traded places with Madris later in the frame to push the Redbirds lead to three.

Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins allowed three runs on four hits, walked five and struck out three in his MLB Rehab start. Chris Roycroft (S, 2) worked out of a ninth-inning jam to earn the save. Hancel Rincón provided the lone other scoreless appearance with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

With the win, Memphis remains tied for first in the International League with the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 28 to begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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