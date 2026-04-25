Bazzana Has Huge Night in Buffalo
Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clippers crushed the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night, cruising to a 12-6 road victory. Leading the way was Cleveland's number one prospect, second baseman Travis Bazzana. The former number one overall draft pick had two doubles and 4 RBI to lead Columbus to the win.
Left fielder C.J. Kayfus also drove in four runs. Third baseman Juan Benjamin chipped in his first ever home run above the Class-A level.
Right-handed reliever Andrew Walters, with the Clippers on a rehab assignment from the Guardians, was credited with the win.
The win puts Columbus at 13-12 on the season, while Buffalo falls to 12-13.
The Clippers and Bisons will conclude their series with a doubleheader on Sunday. Columbus returns home for a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens beginning with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 28. First pitch for that tasty tradition is 6:15pm. Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from April 25, 2026
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bazzana Has Huge Night in Buffalo - Columbus Clippers
- Saturday's Bisons/Clippers Game Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
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