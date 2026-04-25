Bazzana Has Huge Night in Buffalo

Published on April 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clippers crushed the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night, cruising to a 12-6 road victory. Leading the way was Cleveland's number one prospect, second baseman Travis Bazzana. The former number one overall draft pick had two doubles and 4 RBI to lead Columbus to the win.

Left fielder C.J. Kayfus also drove in four runs. Third baseman Juan Benjamin chipped in his first ever home run above the Class-A level.

Right-handed reliever Andrew Walters, with the Clippers on a rehab assignment from the Guardians, was credited with the win.

The win puts Columbus at 13-12 on the season, while Buffalo falls to 12-13.

The Clippers and Bisons will conclude their series with a doubleheader on Sunday. Columbus returns home for a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens beginning with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 28. First pitch for that tasty tradition is 6:15pm. Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from April 25, 2026

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