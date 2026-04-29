Clippers Come Back in Front of Huge Crowd

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - It may have been a bad night to be a hot dog, but it was a great night for the Clippers and their fans as Columbus defeated the visiting Toledo Mud Hens, 8-6.

8,579 poured through the turnstiles on an evening that was a seemingly perfect 71-degrees at first pitch. Those fans must have come hungry as they combined to eat over 19,000 hot dogs!

The Clippers saw an early lead disappear before making an inspired comeback cheered on by a raucous crowd.

Newcomer Maick Collado, in just his third career game at the Triple-A level, got the scoring underway when he doubled home a pair of runs in the 2nd inning.

First baseman Dom Nuñez singled home one an inning later, giving the Clippers an early 3-0 advantage.

Petey Halpin singled in another run in the 6th, but the Clippers entered the 7th trailing 6-4. That's when the good guys responded with a four-run rally. Things really broke open on a wild play that started when Kevin Rivas hit a fly ball into short center field.

Right-hander Austin Peterson was activated from the injured list in order to start Tuesday's game. He was solid over 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four.

Tanner Burns (2-1) was credited with the win, allowing just one hit in 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

The win puts Columbus at 15-13 on the season, while Toledo falls to 14-14.

The Clippers and Mud Hens do it again on "$5 Wednesday", with first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. All bleacher, lawn, and SRO tickets are just five dollars! Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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