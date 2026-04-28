Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 28 vs. Worcester

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (15-11) vs. Rochester Red Wings (13-14)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Seth Martinez (1-0, 4.24) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (0-0, 4.20)

SPLIT HAPPENS: After their Saturday afternoon contest was postponed due to inclement weather, the Rochester Red Wings and Scranton/WB RailRiders shared the spoils with a win apiece in their Sunday doubleheader...Scranton/WB ran away with a 6-1 victory in game one, holding the Red Wings to just six hits from three different players...CF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN, RF ROBERT HASSELL III, and 2B PHILLIP GLASSER each picked up a pair of hits in the loss...Rochester got things started quickly offensively in game two, highlighted by a four-run third en route to a 9-4 victory...CF Robert Hassell III and LF ANDREW PINCKNEY each drove in three runs in the contest, and 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ picked up a pair of knocks, including a double...on the mound, LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA took the ball for the Red Wings, and turned in 3.2 scoreless innings on three hits...the Red Wings took Monday off to travel back to the Flower City for their first six-game set against Worcester...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will get the nod in the series opener on Tuesday, against WooSox RHP Seth Martinez.

CAN'T CHAMPLAIN: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will be called upon to make the start for Rochester in Tuesday night's series opener, making his fifth appearance and third start of the season...the former New York Yankees draft pick in 2021 is coming off a start against Scranton/WB where he hurled 4.2 shutout innings, scattering two hits and a walk with five strikeouts...the outing marked his longest scoreless start since 7/27/2025 at SYR, as a member of Omaha...

Champlain is holding left-handed hitters to a .192 batting average (5-for-26) this season...he came into the year with a .276 BAA (229-for-830) against LHH, and a .307 mark (124-for-404) at the Triple-A level.

FRANK(LIN) THE TANK: CF-DH CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN tallied three hits on Sunday, going 2-for-4 in game one and 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in game two...the 5'9" righty has now hit safely in four consecutive games (since 4/23) and reached base in seven-straight (since 4/18)...he ranks in the top three among Red Wings hitters this season in several categories, including OBP (T-1st, .400), walks (1st, 17), steals (T-1st, 5), hits (2nd, 24), and AVG (3rd, .276)...

In 12 night games in 2026, Franklin is batting .304 (14-for-46) with five RBI, nine walks, and a .418 OBP.

IT'S NO HASSELL: In Sunday's twin bill, RF-CF ROBERT HASSELL III turned in a multi-hit effort in each game, going 2-for-3 with a double in game one, and 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double in game two...this performance marks the second time in the Tennessee native's career and first in Triple-A that he logged multiple hits in both parts of a doubleheader (4/14/2022 with High-A Fort Wayne)...he is now in a three-way tie with INF YOHANDY MORALES and OF DYLAN CREWS for most multi-hit games by a Red Wing this season (6)...

In Hassell III's Triple-A career, he is batting .365 (23-for-63) in 15 Tuesday contests.

STAINED GLASS(ER) WINDOW: 2B PHILLIP GLASSER picked up a hit in both games on Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-3 while plating the lone Red Wing run with an RBI double in the first game, and 1-for-4 in game two with another RBI...the 26-year-old is currently on a six-game hitting and four-game RBI streak going into Tuesday night, both the longest active streaks on the team, with the latter tied for the longest active streak in the International League...

In six games against Boston's top affiliate, Glasser holds a .435 AVG (10-for-23) with five RBI, six walks, and a .552 OBP.

ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL: Making his eighth relief appearance for Rochester this season in game two Sunday, RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA threw 0.2 scoreless innings which lowered his team-leading season ERA to 2.25 (2 ER/8.0 IP)...seven of the Santa Clara, Cuba product's eight outings with Rochester have been scoreless in 2026...over his last 20 Triple-A appearances dating back to 9/14/2024, Ribalta has pitched to a 1.86 ERA (4 ER/19.1 IP) with 19 strikeouts, seven walks, and a 1.09 WHIP.

PINCK & ROLL: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY produced two extra-base-hits in the series finale on Sunday, logging a home run and a double to go along with three RBI as part of a 2-for-4 game...this showing marked the fourth multi-extra-base-hit game in Pinckney's Triple-A career, and second of 2026 (4/18 vs. BUF)...the former 4th-round MLB draft pick is now part of a four-way-tie for the team lead in homers this season with three...in eight games since game one on 4/17 vs. BUF, Pinckney has logged five multi-hit performances and is batting .400 (12-for-30) with two homers, one triple, three doubles, and a 1.205 OPS.

ABI-CADABRA: With his double in the fourth inning of game two on Sunday, 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ smoked a double the other way to left to give him the team-lead in that category this season (7)...the Bayamon, Puerto Rico native finished the contest 2-for-3 while adding a pair of walks and three runs scored, the second time this season he's reached at least four times in a game (5 times on 3/27 at JAX)...through the first month of the season, Ortiz also ranks second among all Red Wings with 13 RBI, eight XBH and 15 walks, and third with a .376 OBP and .730 OPS.

OLD FACES, OLD PLACES: In the back half of Sunday's twin bill, C TRES BARRERA made his first appearance of the season, and first with the Red Wings since 8/30/2022 vs TOL...despite going 0-for-3 in the contest Barrera drove in a pair of runs via a groundout and sacrifice bunt, becoming the first Red Wing to log at least two RBI while going hitless since Nick Schnell on 8/3/2025 at Charlotte...the Nationals sixth-round pick in 2016 played a total of 109 games as a Red Wing from 2021-22 before signing with St. Louis in January 2023, hitting .228 (79-for-346) with 10 home runs, a triple, 12 doubles and 43 RBI...

He is the 15th position player and 34th player overall to suit up for the Red Wings in 2026.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2023: On this day three years ago, RHP CORY ABBOTT struck out 12 batters and allowed just one hit against St. Paul, leading the Red Wings to a 2-0 victory...he became one of just two Red Wings since at least 2004 to strike out at least 12 batters in fewer than 6.0 innings, joining LHP Lewis Thorpe (4/17/2019 vs. SYR)...offensively, 2B DARREN BAKER logged Rochester's only RBI of the contest, a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the sixth that allowed CF DEREK HILL to cross the plate.







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