Sounds, Tides Postponed on Tuesday Night

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Due to rain, tonight's game (Tuesday, April 28) between the Nashville Sounds and Norfolk Tides has been postponed. The game will be made up Thursday, April 30 as a doubleheader with game one beginning at 5:35 p.m. while gates opening at 5:00 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Nashville and Norfolk will continue this week's series as scheduled on Wednesday, April 29 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets originally purchased for Thursday night's game will be good for both games of the doubleheader. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game at First Horizon Park for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability.

For more information on exchanging your tickets, please contact the Nashville Sounds ticket office by email at

tickets@nashvillesounds.com or by phone 615-690-HITS.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.