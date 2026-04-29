Sounds, Tides Postponed on Tuesday Night
Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Due to rain, tonight's game (Tuesday, April 28) between the Nashville Sounds and Norfolk Tides has been postponed. The game will be made up Thursday, April 30 as a doubleheader with game one beginning at 5:35 p.m. while gates opening at 5:00 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Nashville and Norfolk will continue this week's series as scheduled on Wednesday, April 29 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Tickets originally purchased for Thursday night's game will be good for both games of the doubleheader. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game at First Horizon Park for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability.
For more information on exchanging your tickets, please contact the Nashville Sounds ticket office by email at
tickets@nashvillesounds.com or by phone 615-690-HITS.
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