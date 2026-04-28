Berrios Starting Tonight for Bisons

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Toronto Blue Jays RHP Jose Berríos has joined the Buffalo Bisons on a Major League injury rehab assignment and will start for the team tonight against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 6:35 p.m.

The 31-year-old has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the season with a right elbow stress fracture and began his rehab assignment 10 days ago with the Dunedin Blue Jays (A). He has made two starts for Dunedin totaling six and two-third innings, striking out eight while allowing just one run.

He worked four scoreless innings against Fort Myers in his last start on April 22. The right-hander surrendered three hits and did not allow a walk with five strikeouts in that start.

Last season Berríos logged 192.1 innings pitched in 30 starts and 31 total appearances for the Blue Jays. It was the most innings pitched for the two-time all-star since the 2021 season when he was traded by the Minnesota Twins to Toronto in July.

Fifty-three of the righty's 108 career MLB wins have come over the past four and a half seasons in the Blue Jays rotation. Last year Berríos went 9-5 with a 4.17 ERA. He was awarded a Gold Glove in 2023 when he made 32 starts for Toronto.

Berríos made his Major League debut in 2016 with the Minnesota Twins, appearing over parts of the last 10 seasons between Minnesota and Toronto. He was originally selected in the first round, 32nd overall, by Minnesota in the 2012 Draft. He pitched in parts of four seasons with the Rochester Red Wings from 2014 to 2017.

The Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue their six-game series through Sunday at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. You can listen to each broadcast on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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