Bats Take Series Opener over Storm Chasers
Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (12-15) fell 5-1 in the series opener to the Louisville Bats (17-11) Tuesday afternoon. Omaha starter Aaron Sanchez (0-4) pitched 5.0 innings, but Louisville starter Darren McCaughan (3-1) overpowered the Storm Chasers with a quality start.
Sanchez started the game with a perfect top of the 1st inning, and the Storm Chasers opened the scoring when Kameron Misner hit an RBI double in the bottom of the 1st to score Tyler Tolbert and give the Chasers a 1-0 lead.
The Bats responded in the top of the 3rd inning with a game-tying RBI single and go-ahead RBI double off Sanchez to put Louisville up 2-1.
Sanchez then fired scoreless 4th and 5th innings, finishing his afternoon with 4 strikeouts through 5.0 innings of 2-run ball.
Omaha right-hander Jose Cuas took over for Sanchez to open the 6th inning, but allowed a solo home run to Louisville's Héctor Rodríguez, which extended the Bats' lead to 3-1.
Cuas followed with a perfect top of the 7th inning, but Steven Cruz took over in the top of the 8th inning and allowed a 2-run single before working out of the frame with Louisville up 5-1.
Storm Chasers reliever Helcris Olivárez worked around a pair of walks in the top of the 9th inning for a scoreless frame, but the offense couldn't add any more run support as the Bats held on to win 5-1.
The Storm Chasers host the Bats again Wednesday evening for Game 2 of the series at Werner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. CT and MLB rehabber Stephen Kolek is set to start for Omaha.
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