Hens Drop Game 1 on the Road vs the Clippers

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens returned to the road Tuesday night, where they lost 8-6 to the Clippers. Ty Madden gave Toledo 2.2 innings in tonight's matchup, while Austin Peterson got off to a strong start for Columbus, striking out the first four batters he faced over three innings of work. Both teams went in with a 14-13 on the season, trying to bring their record back to an even .500.

Not only was Peterson starting off hot on the mound, his offense was quick to back him up at the plate. In the bottom of the 2nd Milan Tolentino doubled on a ball down the first base line into right field. Up next, Dom Nuñez walked, putting runners on first and second. Then the first runs of the game were scored when Maick Collado doubled. He hit a fast ball to the centerfield wall, allowing Tolentino and Nuñez to score. After two complete innings the score is 2-0 (Clippers).

The Clippers went straight back to work in the bottom of the 3rd. This inning didn't lean the Hens' way, Kody Huff singled on a ground ball to shortstop, after it deflected off of Ty Madden's glove. Then, Milan Tolentino walked and Huff moved to second. After this, Dom Nuñez singled on a line drive to right field after it slipped under Luke Ritter's glove. This allowed Huff to score and a run to be added to the board for Columbus. The pattern continued with the runs matching the inning, with it being 3-0 (Clippers) after 3.

Toledo started to chip away at Columbus' lead in the top of the 6th. Max Clark got things going with a single up the middle. Gage Workman then put the Hens on the board with a homer to deep right field that fans could tell was gone the second it left his bat. This put the score at 3-2 and the Hens within 1 run after the half inning.

Columbus answered back immediately in the second half of the inning. Maick Collado started things off when he singled on a ground ball to right field. Then, Kevin Rivas hit a single in the hole between right and center field. This moved Collado to third. Up next to the plate was Petey Halpin. He also singled on a ground ball, but his was to left field. He earned himself an RBI and his team a run when Collado scored off his hit. With both teams scoring in the 6th inning the score was now 4-2 (Clippers).

The Mud Hens had themselves a four run inning their next time up to bat. In the 7th Jace Jung led off with a single to center field. Then, Tyler Gentry hit a ball sharply through the left side, earning himself a single and moving Jung to second. Following the single, Andrew Navigato advanced both base runners on a sac bunt up the third base line. With runners on 2 and 3, Luke Ritter had himself an RBI single ripped past short stop- Jung scored (4-3). Ben Malgeri tied things up when he drilled the ball to left field for a single - Gentry scored (4-4). Max Clark advanced the runners to second and third when he grounded out to first. Gage Workman kept things moving, and scored the team's 4th run of the inning when he got up to bat. He worked a 7 pitch at bat, where he ended up singling on a ground ball to left field. This scored both Ritter and Malgeri and put the Hens in the lead after the top of the 7th, at 6-4.

The Clippers didn't stay down for long, because they flipped things around in their half, and had themselves a four run inning as well. In the bottom of 7th Kody Huff singled to right field and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Up next, Milan Tolentino singled on a soft grounder to second, advancing Huff to third. Dom Nuñez then had his at bat and singled on a blooper to left field. With this Tolentino moved to second and Huff scored (6-5). Maick Collado joined the base path when he walked and then Kevin Rivas reached on an error by Clark in center, allowing Tolentino to score and tie the ball game (6-6). Continuing to add runs Petey Halpin hit a sac fly to center field and Nuñez scored (7-6). Kahlil Watson added the fourth run when he singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring Collado (8-6).

This is where the score sat for the rest of the game, at 8-6, with the Clippers in the lead. The Mud Hens tried to come back in the top of the 9th, but fell short of tying the game up. Both teams will be back tomorrow night at 6:15 P.M. to play their second game of six in the series. The Hen's will continue to try and work their way back to that .500 record.

Notables:

Hitting-

Gage Workman

2 - 3 (HR, BB, 4 RBI, R







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.