Bills' Greg Rousseau to Throw out First Pitch May 14 at ESL Ballpark
Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce that Buffalo Bills defensive end GREG ROUSSEAU will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at ESL Ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, when the Red Wings take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Rousseau, one of the premier young defensive players in the NFL, will be on hand pregame to greet fans and help kick off an exciting night of baseball in Rochester. Following his ceremonial first pitch, Rousseau will be available for a brief media scrum with credentialed media.
The appearance on May 14 also serves as a lead-in to Rousseau's upcoming Greg Rousseau Charity Softball Game, set to take place at ESL Ballpark on Sunday, June 7, benefitting the Rousseau Family Foundation.
The charity event will feature members of the Buffalo Bills and other special guests in a fun, family-friendly exhibition, with proceeds supporting the foundation's mission of giving back to communities across Western New York.
Gates for the June 7 event will open at 10:30 a.m., highlighted by a Walk of Fame tailgate experience. The day begins with a Home Run Derby at 12:00 p.m., featuring five Bills players, followed by the softball game at 1:00 p.m., pitting the Bills offense vs. defense.
Ticket options for the charity event include:
* 100-Level Reserved Seats: $40
* 200-Level Reserved Seats: $35
* VIP Package: $200 (includes seating in the first two rows of the 100-level and a signed Buffalo Bills mini helmet)
Fans in attendance for the Red Wings' May 14 game will have the chance to win two VIP tickets to the June 7 softball game. Red Wings Rewards members will be able to redeem 25 rewards points for an extra chance to win the two VIP tickets.
Fans can purchase tickets for both the May 14 Red Wings game at RedWingsBaseball.com and the June 7 charity softball event by also visiting RedWingsBaseball.com or calling (585) 454-1001.
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