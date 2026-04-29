Red Wings Offense Explodes for 10 Runs in Wild Win over WooSox

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In the first game of this week's homestand and first game against the Boston Red Sox top affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings (14-14) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (15-12) by a final score of 10-1 on Tuesday night. The Wings pitching staff used four arms to limit the WooSox to five hits, behind RHP Chandler Champlain's strong 5.0 inning outing on the mound. On the offensive side, four batters produced multi-hit efforts with SS Trey Lipscomb leading the way with three hits, while 1B Yohandy Morales clubbed his fourth homer of April.

Worcester opened up the scoring in the top of the first thanks to some good plate discipline. 1B Nick Sogard led off with a walk, followed by a line drive single from CF Nate Eaton and another walk from DH Mickey Gasper to load the bases with no outs. A lineout to short then brought 3B Anthony Seigler to the plate, who tapped a weak dribbler to the right side. Pitcher Chandler Champlain scooped up the grounder and tagged Seigler out, but Sogard was able to score from third. Rochester ended the damage there with a strikeout, but the WooSox took an early 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings offense fought back in the bottom of the second, kicked off by Yohandy Morales' lead off no-doubt shot off the flagpole in left to tie the game at one. Following a groundout, DH Abimelec Ortiz hit a deep fly ball that was misplayed by the left fielder, and dropped with Ortiz reaching second on the error. Rochester would load the bases with one out after a walk from LF Andrew Pinckney, and a bloop single into right by Trey Lipscomb. 2B Phillip Glasser then pulled an inside cutter towards the right side that deflected off the first baseman's glove on a diving attempt, scoring Ortiz while keeping the bases loaded with one out. The WooSox managed to escape the jam with a 6-4-3 double play, but not before Rochester could take their first lead of the game, 2-1.

Two innings later in the bottom of the fourth, the Red Wings had an offensive explosion to extend their lead. 3B Andrés Chaparro picked up his first hit of the game with a single through the hole in the left side, and Abimelec Ortiz reached via a walk to put runners on first and second. After a pitching change, Andrew Pinckney sliced an RBI double into the right-center field gap to bring home Chaparro. The relay throw to the plate then sailed wide, allowing Ortiz to score as well, while Pinckney advanced to third. Two pitches later Trey Lipscomb stayed back on a hanging slider and roped it into center field for an RBI single, extending the Red Wings lead to 5-1. Following a pair of fly outs to center, C Harry Ford put a single into center to advance Lipscomb to third and extend his on-base streak to nine games. In the middle of CF Dylan Crews' at bat, Ford was caught in a rundown between first and second after attempting to steal, and managed to stay in the rundown long enough for Lipscomb to scurry in from third and end the inning 6-1 in favor of Rochester.

The runs kept flying in for the Red Wings in the fifth after a 1-2-3 inning. Dylan Crews drew a walk in his second chance at bat following the caught stealing in the fourth, and Yohandy Morales and Andrés Chaparro hit a pair of singles to load the bases. In a wildly rare play at ESL Ballpark, Abimelec Ortiz smacked a ball over the fence in left-center, but passed Chaparro at first base who was returning to tag up. By rule, Ortiz was out and the three runs scored, making it a three-RBI single for the lefty. After the umpires discussion, a groundout and flyout retired the side and we went to the sixth with a 9-1 Rochester lead.

The WooSox loaded the bases in the top half of the sixth but to no avail, and the Red Wings plated runs for the third straight inning in the bottom half. A one-out walk from Christian Franklin and a strikeout set the stage for Dylan Crews. The former top prospect hit an inside fastball the opposite way into right that got past Kristian Campbell to the wall for an RBI triple, just the second triple for Rochester this season. Crews would be stranded at third with a flyout to end the inning with the Red Wings extending their lead once again, now 10-1.

Worcester's offensive struggles continued into the ninth, as they were retired in order to secure Rochester's nine-run win in the series opener.

Chandler Champlain started on the mound for Rochester and was credited with his first win as a Red Wing. The California native settled in after allowing three baserunners and an earned run in the first, working through 5.0 innings with the one earned run, three hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. MLB veteran RHP Trevor Gott replaced Champlain in the sixth, loading the bases with two walks and a hit but managed to escape the jam without allowing a run. LHP Erik Tolman came on in the seventh and threw 2.0 one-hit shutout innings while striking out three. Finishing the game for Rochester, RHP Jackson Rutledge retired all three batters he faced in seven pitches while logging a strikeout.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 1B Yohandy Morales. The former Miami Hurricane hit his team-leading fourth homer of the season to lead off the second inning, en route to a 2-for-4 performance with a walk, two runs scored, and an RBI. Morales now leads the Wings in several offensive categories, including hits (29), AVG (.333), homers, OBP (.410), SLG (.506), and OPS (.916).

The Red Wings will look to move back above .500 on the 2026 campaign when these two ball clubs square off again Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Luis Perales will man the hill for Rochester against WooSox southpaw Alec Gamboa.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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