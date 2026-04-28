Top Prospect Max Clark in Columbus this Week

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Baseball fans in central Ohio will once again be treated to an opportunity to see one of the game's most talked-about prospects playing at Huntington Park as the Clippers welcome the Toledo Mud Hens to town.

Outfielder Max Clark is rated by MLB.com among the game's top ten overall prospects. He arrives in Columbus with a .305 average so far in his Triple-A debut season, with eleven extra-base hits, eleven RBI, and eight stolen bases.

The Mud Hens and Clippers have identical records entering the series, with both sitting at 14-13 so far in the 2026 campaign.

It's a huge week for promotions at Huntington Park, kicking off with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 28 with first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. Wednesday night fans can see the Clippers and Mud Hens for just $5! Thursday is a particularly pawsome event - Puppypalooza! Friday night is home to the $5 select draft small beer special. Kids will love the weekend games, starting with Princesses & Pirates Day on Saturday followed by Space Day on Sunday.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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