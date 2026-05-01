Los Veleros Find Creative Ways to Score

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers, playing as Los Veleros, dropped a wild affair against the visiting Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday, 8-3. It turned out to be a doggone crazy game on Puppypalooza Night, with Los Veleros having to find creative ways to score runs on an evening when they couldn't generate many hits.

Center fielder Kahlil Watson made a great play in the 2nd inning to stymy Toledo with some top shelf defense.

Columbus scored three runs in the 3rd inning without the benefit of a base hit. Thanks in large part to three walks and three Toledo errors, Dayan Frias, Juan Benjamin, and Juan Brito all crossed the plate as the Clippers pulled within a run at 4-3.

Frias led off the bizarre inning with a walk, then advanced when the first baseman threw wild back to the pitcher after a pickoff attempt. Benjamin and Watson walked to load the bases. A ground ball by Brito turned into two runs when the Toledo shortstop airmailed his throw into the Columbus dugout. Nolan Jones then grounded into the third error of the inning, allowing yet another run.

Unfortunately for Los Veleros, three runs on three total hits wouldn't be enough to beat Toledo.

Right-hander Trenton Denholm (1-2) started the game for Columbus, ultimately surrendering seven runs in 5.0 innings while striking out two.

With the loss Thursday, Columbus sees its record drop to 15-15, while Toledo improves to 16-14.

The Clippers and Mud Hens meet again on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. It's $5 Beer Friday at Huntington Park, when select small drafts are just five bucks. Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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