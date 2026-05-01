Valencia Leads Toledo to an 8-3 Win

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo continued their road series against Columbus with a 8-3 win. This was the Hens second win in a row against the Clippers

Toledo strikes first in the top of the second inning. Starting off with Eduardo Valencia, who had a lead off single up the middle. Up next, Cal Stevenson hit a 2 run blast to deep right field, putting the Hens on top 2-0 after an inning and a half.

The Mud Hens add on to their lead in the following top half of the 3rd inning. Things began when Max Clark reached first on a fielder's choice, he then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Corey Julks added runs to the board when he hit a homerun to left field, scoring himself as well as Clark. After the half inning the score sat at 4-0.

The Clippers responded to the two previous innings in the bottom of the 3rd. Dayan Frias began the inning with a drawn walk. He then advanced to second on a throwing error by first baseman, Cal Stevenson. Juan Benjamin and Khalil Watson both walked, Watson after 8 pitches, loading the bases. Up next, Juan Brito grounded into a force out to first baseman Max Burt, who threw the ball to shortstop at second. Brito was safe at first due to a throwing error by shortstop Gage Workman. Dayan Frias and Juan Benjamin scored (4-2). Columbus added one more tally to the score board with another error by the Hens. Nolan Jones reached first base on a fielding error by third baseman Luke Ritter. With this Juan Brito scored and they were down 4-3, after 3 complete innings.

The Hens answered next in the 5th inning. Gage Workman ended up on first base after he singled on a sharp line drive to center. Then, Eduardo Valencia made the score 5-3 when he got himself an RBI double. He hit one off the wall, which allowed Workman to score from first base. Tyler Gentry added 2 more runs to the overall score after his at bat. He homered to left field, right inside the foul poles, scoring himself and Valencia. This made the score 7-3 (Hens) after 4.5 innings.

Max Clark began the 9th inning with a lead off walk. Up next, Corey Julks reached first base with an infield single to third base. Valencia then got his 4th hit of the night when he lined one down the first base line for a double. With this Clark scored and Julks moved to third (8-3). This was the final score of 8-3 after 9 complete innings of baseball.

With the Hens' win tonight, they have won 2 out of the 3 games on the road trip. They continue their series tomorrow night on the first day of May. Toledo once again will play Columbus and first pitch is set for 6:15 P.M.

Notables:

Hitting-

Eduardo Valencia

4-4 (2 2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Corey Julks

2-5 (HR, 2 RBI, R)







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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