Wisely's Four Hits, Five RBIs Pace Stripers in 9-5 Win in Charlotte

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Brett Wisely belted a grand slam as part of a four-hit, five-RBI game, leading the Gwinnett Stripers (19-11) to a 9-5 victory over the Charlotte Knights (14-16) on Thursday night at Truist Field. Gwinnett leads the series 2-1.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third on Wisely's grand slam (2) to right-center. An RBI double by Nacho Alvarez Jr. and RBI groundout by Rowdy Tellez stretched the lead to 6-1 in the fourth. The Knights answered, getting a two-run homer from Ryan Galanie (4) to cut it to a 6-3 game in the bottom of the fourth. Gwinnett's lead was just 6-4 after six innings, but Jose Azocar laced a triple in the seventh and scored on Wisely's single to make it 7-4. Alvarez and Tellez both hit RBI doubles in the eighth to put the game out of reach at 9-5.

Key Contributors: Wisely (4-for-5, double, homer 5 RBIs), Alvarez (2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs), and Tellez (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in all nine runs. James Karinchak (W, 2-0) struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning for the win. For Charlotte, Galanie (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) and Caden Connor (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI efforts.

Noteworthy: Wisely tied his single-game career highs for hits with four (eighth time, first since August 31, 2025 with Triple-A Sacramento at Reno) and RBIs with five (third time, first since August 13, 2022 with Double-A Montgomery at Chattanooga). The Stripers went 18-8 in April, their most wins ever in the month and their most in any month since August 2021 (18-7).

Next Game (Friday, May 1): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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