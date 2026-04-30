Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 30 vs. Worcester

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (15-12) vs. Rochester Red Wings (14-14)

Thursday, April 30, 2026 - DH, G1: 11:05 a.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: LHP Alec Gamboa (0-1, 8.59) vs. LHP Zach Penrod (0-1, 5.40)

G2: TBA vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (2-0, 2.45)

APRIL SHOWERS BRING DOUBLE HEADERS: As a result of Wednesday night's contest being postponed due to inclement weather, the Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox will play a double header today with the first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m...this will mark the earliest start time for a doubleheader at ESL Ballpark since at least 2004...the earliest first pitch in a twin bill prior to today was 11:35 a.m. on 4/6/2012 vs. Syracuse, where the Red Wings were defeated in two close games, 5-4 and 3-2...Rochester looks to make it a season-high three consecutive wins this afternoon, sending LHP ZACH PENROD to the mound in game one against WooSox southpaw Alec Gamboa, while RHP RILEY CORNELIO gets the call in game two.

HOT WWINGS: In the first game of this week's homestand and first game against the Boston Red Sox top affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Worcester Red Sox by a final score of 10-1 on Tuesday...the Red Wings pitching staff used four arms to limit the WooSox to five hits, behind RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN'S strong 5.0 inning outing on the mound...on the offensive side, four batters produced multi-hit efforts with SS TREY LIPSCOMB leading the way with three hits, while 1B YOHANDY MORALES clubbed his fourth homer of April...

Tuesday's contest lasted 2:25, the fastest game in which the Red Wings scored double-digit runs since 4/5/2023 at SYR (2:10).

STARTING FROM THE PEN(ROD): Normally coming out of the bullpen, LHP ZACH PENROD will be getting the start in game one for Rochester today, his second with the Red Wings this year and 11th in his Triple-A career (48 appearances)...in the Idaho native's last start in game two vs. SWB on 4/3, he tossed 2.1 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk, and striking out four...since 4/10, Penrod has made five relief appearances to the tune of a 1.59 ERA (1 ER/5.2 IP) and striking out five...in 26 career starts across all affiliated levels, he holds a 3.77 ERA (38 ER/90.2 IP) while striking out 122 batters and walking just 50.

RILED UP: RHP RILEY CORNELIO will man the mound for the Red Wings in game two this afternoon, in what will be his fifth Triple-A start of 2026...the right-hander re-joined Rochester on 4/25 after making his MLB debut with Washington on 4/24 at Chicago-AL...with the Red Wings, Cornelio leads all pitchers (min. 10 IP) with a 2.45 ERA (5 ER/18.1 IP), a 1.04 WHIP and a .180 BAA (11-for-61).

GIVE ME MOR(ALES): Batting cleanup for the Red Wings Tuesday night, 1B YOHANDY MORALES took back the team-lead in homers with his fourth of the season, a solo shot in the second that kicked off a 2-for-4 night at the plate...the Miami native also added a walk and a pair of runs scored in the contest, and now carries a .385/.432/.615 slash line across his first 12 games at ESL Ballpark...through the first 29 games of the 2026 season, Morales leads all Red Wings in batting average (.333, 29-for-87), homers (4), OBP (.410), SLG (.506), OPS (.916), hits (29), and total bases (44)...he has also notched seven multi-hit performances, tied with CF DYLAN CREWS for most on the team...

Morales needs two hits across the next two games to become the fifth Red Wing since at least 2004 to notch 30 hits in April, and first since Darren Baker in 2023.

CREWS-ING ALONG: CF DYLAN CREWS'performance at the plate in the series opener was highlighted by an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth...this was the Florida native's first triple since 8/19/2025 vs. New York-NL with Washington, and first at the Triple-A level since game one of a doubleheader on 8/7/2024 at BUF...Crews finished the night 2-for-4 with that triple, a single, a walk, and an RBI...

Across 11 games at ESL Ballpark, Crews is hitting .350 (14-for-40) with five XBH (2 HR, 3B, 2 2B) and seven RBI, versus a .148 mark (9-for-54) away from home.

CHA(PAR)RO FOR THE COURSE: In his first game with the Red Wings after re-joining the team on 4/26 following a brief stint with the Nationals, 3B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO picked up a pair of singles and scored a pair of runs, finishing the Tuesday contest 2-for-5 at the plate...over his last five games with the Red Wings since 4/19 vs. BUF, the Venezuela native has turned in three multi-hit performances with a .318 batting average (7-for-22)...across 309 games played at the Triple-A level, Chaparro has picked up 31 total hits against Worcester, his second-most against any International, or Pacific Coast League team behind Syracuse (37).

ONE, TWO, TREY: SS TREY LIPSCOMB turned in his first three-hit game since 8/28/2025 at Jacksonville Tuesday night, and first at ESL Ballpark since 8/18/2024 vs. SYR...the Nationals 2022 third-round pick finished the night 3-for-4 with a trio of singles, while adding an RBI and a run scored of his own...across the first four Tuesday games of the season, Lipscomb is hitting .375 (6-for-16) with a 1.000 OPS and .625 SLG...

Lipscomb has turned in 14 games with at least three hits as a Red Wing, with just four coming at ESL Ballpark.

ABI-STRACT ART: Coming to the plate with the bases loaded on Tuesday, DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ launched a first-pitch changeup over the left field fence for what looked to be the Red Wings first grand slam of 2026, and the 100th homer of Ortiz's career...however, the lefty slugger passed the runner on first when rounding the bases and was called out automatically, limiting him to a three-run single...he is the first International League player to drive in three runs on a single since St. Paul INF Diego Castillo on 9/8/2024 vs. IOW, and the first to be called out due to passing the runner on first base on a grand slam since Micah Pries on 6/18/2024 at WOR, with Columbus...the Puerto Rico native finished the night 1-for-3 with those three RBI, while adding a walk and two runs scored.

NO CHAMPLAIN, NO GAIN: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN picked up his first win as a Red Wing in Tuesday's affair, allowing one earned on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks across 5.0 innings...after moving to the starting rotation in game two of a doubleheader on 4/17 vs. BUF, the California native leads all Red Wings (min. 10.0 IP) and ranks seventh among all International League starting pitchers with a 2.63 ERA (4 ER/13.2 IP)...he also leads Red Wings pitchers with a 0.80 WHIP and .156 BAA, ranking third and fourth in the IL in those categories, respectively, since that date (min. 10.0 IP)...

The victory marked the 25th of his professional career

SATIS-JACKSON: Entering the game for Rochester in the ninth inning of the opening contest, RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE turned in a clean inning with a strikeout to finish things off, needing just seven pitches to retire all three batters he faced...the tall right-hander has not allowed an earned run in six consecutive appearances dating back to 4/11, tied with RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ for the longest active streak on the team...he has allowed four hits across 6.1 innings pitched over that span, while striking out six...

Rutledge has logged 186.1 innings with Rochester since his Triple-A debut on 6/28/2023 at LHV, fourth-most among all Red Wings pitchers in the Nationals era (since 2021), and 0.1 inning behind RHP Cade Cavalli.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2007: On this day 19 years ago, the Red Wings held Toledo to one run and scored four of their own to beat Detroit's top affiliate...RHP KEVIN SLOWEY turned in 7.0 solid innings on the mound, allowing one earned on five hits while striking out eight and walking one...RHP BOBBY KORECKY came on in the ninth and picked up his fifth save of the season and struck out the side in the process...Korecky would go on to record a franchise-record 35 saves in 2007.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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