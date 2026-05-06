Red Wings Sneak by Mets on Rain-Shortened Tuesday Night

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a slippery, sprinkling, and eventually a showering Syracuse Tuesday evening, the Rochester Red Wings (17-17) began their six-game series against the I-90 rival Syracuse Mets (18-15) with a 3-2 win, shortened to just six innings due to rain. Two clutch RBI by 1B Andrés Chaparro and DH Robert Hassell III in the fourth was all the offense needed to seal the Red Wings' season-high third consecutive victory. RHP Riley Cornelio picked up the win on the mound, limiting the Mets to one earned across 4.2 innings.

Following an uneventful opening at-bat for the Wings, the Mets struck first in the bottom half of the inning, kicked off by a single from DH Nick Morabito. He then stole second, and came around to score on a line-drive RBI by 1B Ryan Clifford. Rochester's pitching was able to escape further damage, sending the ballgame to the second with a 1-0 deficit.

Entering the fourth inning, with the score still being 1-0, the Red Wings' offense was given two men on base after a walk and a hit-by-pitch to C Harry Ford and 3B Yohandy Morales. Rochester capitalized on the opportunity after 1B Andres Chaparro blasted an equalizing RBI single to right field. Rochester rallied on after Yohandy Morales was granted home plate via a dead ball, followed by a line-drive single from DH Robert Hassell III**,** sending Chaparro home to give the Red Wings a 3-1 lead.

The Mets got to work in the sixth, beginning with DH Nick Morabito, who tested his speed after hitting a hard line drive to left field, but was thrown out going for the double play. Syracuse continued its aggressiveness after 1B Ryan Clifford was able to reach second after a double to right field. Cornelio walked a batter shortly after, and this led to RF Christain Pache hitting an RBI single into left field, cutting the Rochester lead to 3-2. The Red Wings were then able to avoid a rally and got out of the inning, maintaining a one-run lead.

The rain, which began to come down in bunches as the sixth inning rolled on, took the ballgame into a rain delay following the frame. The game was ultimately deemed final, giving Rochester a rain-shortened 3-2 victory.

RHP Shawn Dubin started the series for Rochester on the mound. The Mets made him work early, as the former Houston Astro threw 20 pitches in the first inning, and was later replaced six pitches into the second inning. Dubin allowed one earned run on two hits, while striking out two and walking one. Riley Cornelio came to the mound in the bottom of the second. In 4.0 innings, the Hawaiian-born right-hander scattered one earned run on three hits and racked up five strikeouts while walking a pair. LHP Zach Penrod replaced Cornelio right before the delay began, and recorded the final out of the sixth on four pitches.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is RHP Riley Cornelio. Making the second relief appearance of his MiLB career, Cornelio limited Syracuse to one run en route to his third victory of the season. His first career appearance out of the bullpen was on June 19, 2025, with Double-A Harrisburg, where he tossed 7.0 scoreless innings on four hits with eight strikeouts.

The Red Wings will face the Mets in game two in this week's series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Luis Perales will take the mound for Rochester in what will be his sixth start (7th app.), against Syracuse RHP Jack Wenninger.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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