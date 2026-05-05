Ronny Simon Named Indians April Player of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named Ronny Simon as their April Player of the Month after he ranked among the International League in batting average (1st, .388), hits (2nd, 33), OPS (2nd, 1.047), slugging percentage (3rd, .600), total bases (T-4th, 51), RBI (5th, 21) and on-base percentage (5th, .447) across 22 games in the month.

Simon, 26, posted the seventh-best single-month batting average by an Indians player since at least 2005 (min. 20 games), logging a .388 (33-for-85) clip. Among monthly-best performers in April, he trails only Nick Solak's .394 average (28-for-71) in 2026 and Jake Elmore's .390 mark (30-for-77) in 2019 for the highest in over two decades.

The switch hitter was a pillar of consistency for the Indy offense, reaching base safely in 20 of 21 starts in the month and tallying at least one hit in 18. Of his 11 multi-hit performances, he had four three-hit games and reached base safely four times on three occasions (April 15 at Omaha, April 16 at Omaha, April 30 at Memphis). To date, his 12 multi-hit games lead the team.

The outfielder has been one of Indianapolis' top performers since joining the team in 2025, posting a .311 batting average (98-for-315), 50 runs, 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 54 RBI, 29 stolen bases and an .871 OPS in 82 games. Among all Indy players with 80-plus games played since at least 2005, he ranks fourth in on-base percentage (.401) and eighth in both batting average and OPS.

The La Romana, Dominican Republic native was originally signed by Chicago (AL) as a non-drafted free agent in 2018. He was later traded to Tampa Bay in 2021 and after electing free agency, joined Miami's organization for the 2025 season. He made his major league debut with Miami in 2025 and was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh on June 2, 2025.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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