McAdoo Leads Bisons in Loss to Lehigh

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - Charles McAdoo had a career high five hits, but the Buffalo Bisons comeback came up two runs short in the opening game of their series 7-5 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.

Hayden Juenger made his first start of the season in a bullpen game for the Bisons. The right-hander struck out three batters in one and two-third innings against Lehigh Valley. He was one of six pitchers for the Bisons on Tuesday morning.

Lehigh Valley was able to break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning. Otto Kemp clubbed a three-run home run with two outs for a 3-0 advantage. Robert Moore led off the inning with a base hit, scoring along with Steward Berroa.

The Bisons were able to answer back in the top of the sixth inning. McAdoo started the inning with an infield single and moved to third base on an RJ Schreck double. Willie MacIver drove in McAdoo on a line drive base hit to left field to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Kemp came through in the bottom of the sixth for his second home run of the game and extend the lead to six runs for the IronPigs. His second homer in as many innings was a grand slam with two out in the inning, making it 7-1 in favor of Lehigh Valley.

McAdoo's final hit of the game was a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to bring the Bisons within two runs. His sixth home run of the season also increased his RBI total to 17 on the year. It was the infielder's first five-hit game in two years, as well as the first for the Bisons since the 2024 season.

Ismael Munguia also accounted for three of Buffalo's 13 hits in the loss. The leadoff hitter singled in each of his first three at-bats of the game.

The Bisons and Lehigh Valley will meet for game two of their six-game series on Wednesday evening with a 6:45 p.m. first pitch scheduled. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 6:25 p.m. with the 'Voice of Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Dave Popkin.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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