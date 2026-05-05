Crustacean Nation Invited to Participate in Mother's Day Weekend Diaper Drive

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting Crustacean Nation to help benefit the Community Health Outreach with a Diaper Drive with Florida Blue for the club's Mother's Day Weekend games from May 8-10 at VyStar Ballpark.

Fans who bring diapers to the Community Health Outreach table on the main concourse behind home plate will receive two ticket vouchers to a future 2026 home game.

All sizes - provided the packaging is unopen - are welcome, with a specific preference for Size 4 and Size 8 diapers. Any size pull-up donations are also welcome. All donations benefit Community Health Outreach.

The club's Mother's Day Weekend games begin with Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest. The Jumbo Shrimp play at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, with a Sunday series finale against Charlotte commencing at 2:05 p.m. Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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