Oliver Dunn Named International League Player of the Week

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Knights infielder Oliver Dunn is taking home some hardware thanks to his destruction of the Gwinnett Stripers pitching staff last week. Oliver was named the International League's Player of the Week. Dunn is the first Knights player this season to be selected by MLB for an IL weekly award.

During the week of April 27 - May 3, Dunn started all six games between the Knights and the Stripers. At the plate, Oliver went 10-for-24 (.417/.531/1.000), with three home runs, three doubles, one triple, eight runs scored, 11 RBI, and seven walks. He hit safely in all six games and totaled multiple hits in three separate contests.

The Salt Lake City, Utah native was acquired by the Chicago White Sox as a Free Agent in December 2025. In his first season with the Knights, Dunn is batting .290/.336/.379 with five home runs and 24 RBI.

The former Utah Ute made his MLB debut in 2024 and appeared in 55 big league games with the Milwaukee Brewers between 2024-2025.

Dunn and the Charlotte Knights begin a six-game road trip tonight against the defending Triple-A champion Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Charlotte's next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 vs. Norfolk at 6:35pm ET. Tickets are available at CharlotteKnights.com.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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