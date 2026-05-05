Nights at the Ballpark Just Got Louder: Redbirds Announce 2026 Fireworks Schedule

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Fireworks return to AutoZone Park with a bang as the club announces a new partnership with Mid-South Chevy Dealers to enhance the already fan-favorite Saturday Night Fireworks series.

The Redbirds will host fireworks shows every Saturday home game from May 16 through Aug. 22 with a Friday show added to the slate on Friday, July 3, in celebration of Independence Day weekend.

The partnership brings new fan experiences to the ballpark including a t-shirt toss prior to each fireworks show to get fans excited for the sparks.

Fans will also have the opportunity to register to win four (4) tickets in a shared suite with food and beverage to one of the eight fireworks nights. Winners can choose to enjoy the fireworks from the field in a close-up, exclusive experience. To enter, visit https://gmusweb.capture.intouchinsight.com/memphisredbirds/index.html. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. To enter and for Official Rules, visit www.eventlinkgroup.com/rules. Sponsor: Mid-South Chevy Dealers Advertising Association, Inc.

Fireworks Schedule

Saturday, May 16, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 6, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 20, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 3, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 4, 6:35 p.m. - presented by AutoZone

Saturday, July 18, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22, 6:35 p.m.

All other fireworks nights are presented by Mid-South Chevy Dealers.

Fans are encouraged to stay after the final out to enjoy one of the best fireworks shows in the Mid-South as the Redbirds celebrate summer nights at AutoZone Park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.memphisredbirds.com/fireworks or call (901) 721-6000

The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998, the Redbirds have claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship. Based in Memphis, Tennessee, the Redbirds play their home games at AutoZone Park, one of the premier ballparks in the nation. Alongside their parent company, Diamond Baseball Holdings, the Redbirds are committed to providing an exceptional baseball experience for fans of all ages, featuring top Cardinals prospects, exciting promotions, and a family-friendly atmosphere. For more information, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.







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