Redbirds Becomes First MiLB Team to 20 Wins with Victory over Indians

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with a 5-2 victory on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Shortstop Brody Moore led the way offensively. The right-handed hitter went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a double a stolen base and a run scored. Right fielder Matt Koperniak started the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz allowed one solo home run in 4.0 innings pitched in the win. The left-handed pitcher worked around four hits, walked three and struck out three. Scott Blewett (2-0) earned the win with 2.0 innings of scoreless relief.

MLB Rehabber Matt Pushard pitched a scoreless fifth inning in his second appearance in as many days. Ryan Murphy made his Triple-A debut in the ninth inning and allowed a run with one strikeout to close out the victory.

With the win, Memphis became the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach the 20-win plateau and kept a one-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, May 1 to continue a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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