Bulls Blown out at Home

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Robby Snelling and three Jacksonville relievers combined to one-hit Durham, leading to a 12-0 win over the Bulls at the DBAP on Friday night.

Snelling (W, 3-1) made his third straight start by retiring the first 11 Bulls (11-21) of the game, and finishing with five no-hit innings and nine strikeouts. Snelling's only blemish was a two-out walk to Logan Davidson in the fourth.

Justin King, William Kempner and Zach Brzykcy combined to close out the game with four scoreless innings. Gavin Lux collected Durham's only hit, a three-hop single to center field in the sixth.

Deyvison De Los Santos opened the game by crushing the third pitch from Bulls starter Jon Heasley (L, 0-2) for a home run. Jacksonville scored three more times in the opening inning, then scored four more runs in the fourth to pull away to a 9-0 lead.

With the win, Jacksonville (15-16) leveled the series at two-games apiece ahead of Saturday night's fifth game. Logan Workman (0-3, 6.91) is slated to oppose Bradley Blalock (0-2, 2.77) at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: The Bulls were shutout for the third time this season...Snelling's outing represented the fourth straight game the Bulls faced a lefty starter, with the Bulls going 2-2.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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