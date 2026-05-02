Jumbo Shrimp Crush Bulls 12-0 in One-Hitter

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Robby Snelling struck out nine in 5.0 no-hit innings and both Deyvison De Los Santos and Jared Serna homered Friday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp smashed the Durham Bulls 12-0 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The first five batters for Jacksonville (15-16) all notched hits in the top of the first against Durham (11-20) starter Jonathan Heasley(0-2). De Los Santos led off the game with a home run. Jacob Berry and Heriberto Hernández each singled. Kemp Alderman collected an RBI single before Maximo Acosta drove in another run with a double. Ethan O'Donnell then added an RBI ground out to make it 4-0.

Alderman led off the third with a base knock before scoring on another Acosta double.

Serna led off the fourth with a home run. After a pair of walks to De Los Santos and Berry, a fielder's choice forced out the lead runner at third base. Following a double steal and a strikeout, an error scored Berry. O'Donnell then cashed in a pair with a single to widen the gap to 9-0.

That was more than enough offense for Snelling (3-1), who struck out the side in the fifth to cap his 5.0 no-hit frames. The lone baserunner against him came on a walk with two outs in the fourth. The Bulls' only hit was an infield single by Gavin Lux against Jumbo Shrimp reliever Justin King in the sixth.

By the time of the hit, it was already 11-0. Berry and Hernández each walked to start the top of the sixth. After a strikeout, a free pass to Acosta loaded the bases for Andrew Pintar, who banged a ball off the left field wall to plate a pair.

The score remained 11-0 until the ninth. Pintar walked with one out and Brian Navarreto doubled. An error loaded the bases for De Los Santos, who notched a sacrifice fly to set the final margin at 12-0 - Jacksonville's largest margin of victory since a 15-3 triumph over Nashville on June 27 of last season.

Jacksonville and Durham battle again in Saturday's 6:45 p.m. first pitch. RHP Bradley Blalock (0-2, 2.77 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Logan Workman (0-3, 6.91 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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