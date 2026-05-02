Red Wings Fall Late to WooSox in Friday Night Affair

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a chilly first day of May, the Red Wings (14-17) fell in game four of their six-game set against the Worcester Red Sox (18-12) Friday night, 10-5. DH Abimelec Ortiz clubbed a pair of extra-base hits, including a two-run homer in the third. CF Dylan Crews also collected a pair of hits in the contest, going 2-for-4 with a double of his own.

The WooSox struck quickly in the top of the first, taking an early lead on a solo home run to right field by 1B Mickey Gasper. Rochester would allow one more hit, but the inning did not produce any further damage beyond the early long ball, giving Worcester a 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox added on in the top of the second, capitalizing on traffic to plate another run. DH Matt Lloyd reached via a walk to start the rally, and CF Braiden Ward followed with a free pass to move him into scoring position. Lloyd would come around to score on a RF Nick Sogard lined a single into center, extending their lead to 2-0 after the top of the second inning.

Rochester answered in the bottom of the second with a multi-run frame built on a string of quality at-bats. 3B Yohandy Morales ignited the rally with a single, and 1B Andrés Chaparro followed with a double to ml put runners in scoring position. Abimelec Ortiz then delivered the big swing, ripping a double to center that brought home two runs and flipped the momentum. After LF Trey Lipscomb reached with a single to keep the inning alive, SS Levi Jordan added a bunt single that plated another run, capping the scoring in the inning and giving the Red Wings a 3-2 lead after two innings of play.

Rochester kept the offense rolling with a pair of runs coming on one swing in the inning. Dylan Crews set the table with a double, and Abimelec Ortiz followed by driving a line over the wall in right for a two-run homer, extending the lead to 5-2 with one swing of the bat.

The WooSox cut into the deficit in the top of the fifth with one swing of the bat. 2B Vinny Capra launched a solo homer to left-center, bringing Worcester back within striking distance, making it 5-3 Rochester going into the bottom of the fifth.

The WooSox broke things open in the top of the seventh with a big inning fueled by extra-base hits and timely contact. Braiden Ward ignited the rally with a triple, and Nick Sogard followed with a single to bring him home. Vinny Capra then laced a double to plate another run, before Mickey Gasper added an RBI single to keep the line moving. After 3B Anthony Seigler worked a walk, both baserunners came around to score on LF Allan Castro's two-run double to right, capping a five-run frame that swung the momentum. WooSox lead the Red Wings 8-5 after six and a half innings of play.

The WooSox tacked on insurance in the top of the ninth, capitalizing on late traffic to add to their lead. Mickey Gasper sparked the rally with a single, and Allan Castro followed by reaching to put multiple runners aboard. After advancing into scoring position, both Gasper and Castro came home on a two-run single to left by Matt Lloyd, extending the margin to 10-5 in the final frame.

In the bottom of the ninth, RF Andrew Pinckney would work a one-out walk but would be stranded at first base, securing the 10-5 victory for Worcester.

RHP Andry Lara got the start for Rochester in game four of the series against Worcester. The Venezuelan native tossed 4.1 IP, giving up three runs, on five hits, striking out four, and walking three. The tall right-hander RHP Jackson Rutledge would come in to relieve Lara in the top of the fifth inning, tossing 1.2 IP, allowing only one hit, no runs, and a strikeout. LHP Erik Tolman entered the game to start the seventh inning. The Arizona State alum would allow three runs on three hits and did not record an out. RHP Eddy Yean would chase Tolman, throwing 1.0 IP, allowing two runs on two hits, while walking and striking out one. RHP Julian Fernández entered from the bullpen to record a clean top of the eighth inning, while allowing no runs, hits, or walks. RHP Jack Sinclair was assigned to the top of the ninth inning for the Red Wings, only throwing 0.2 IP, allowing two runs, on two hits, with one strikeout, and one walk. 2B Phillip Glasser came on to stop the bleeding, and only needed one pitch to record a pop out to third base to get Rochester out of the top of the ninth.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game Friday night is DH Abimelec Ortiz. The Florida Southwestern State product logged his first multi-hit game of the series, going 2-for-3 with a homer, double, four RBI, and a pair of runs scored. His homerun in the bottom of the third at 107.5 mph is the seventh hardest hit homer by a Red Wing in 2026.

Rochester looks to get back into the win column against Worcester on Saturday afternoon. The Red Wings will send LHP Andrew Alvarez to the mound against RailRiders LHP Michael Sansone. The first pitch will once again be at 1:05 p.m.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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