Rogers Wins in Bisons Split
Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
MOOSIC, PA - Grant Rogers helped lead the Buffalo Bisons to a split against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a doubleheader on Friday night at PNC Field. It allowed the young right-hander to secure his first career Triple-A victory.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the opening game 2-0, while Buffalo used a five-run top of the first in game two for an 8-3 victory.
Chad Dallas pitched well, despite taking the defeat in the opening game of the doubleheader. The right-hander struck out two batters over four and two-third innings against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He allowed two runs on five hits but did not allow a walk.
The Bisons' offense was held to just two hits in the shutout loss to the RailRiders. Riley Tirotta came up with the team's first hit, lining a single in the top of the fifth inning. Former Bisons starter Adam Kloffenstein struck out seven batters in the victory. Charles McAdoo collected the other hit for Buffalo with a one-out base hit in the top of the seventh inning.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the second inning. Oswaldo Cabrera led off the inning with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ernesto Martinez Jr. for a 1-0 advantage.
The lead doubled to 2-0 one inning later. Jonathan Ornelas hit a one-out base hit and came around to score two batters later. Spencer Jones collected an RBI base hit. He finished the game with two hits overall.
The Bisons thought they got on the scoreboard thanks to RJ Schreck, bit what could have been a home run was ruled a foul ball. Rafael Montero was able to record the final three outs to secure the two-run victory for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Buffalo wasted no time scoring in the second game of the twin bill. They scored five runs in the top of the first inning against Dom Hamel. Ismael Munguia joined the Bisons earlier in the day and led off the game with a base hit. Each of the first three batters reached base and eventually scored for the team.
Tirotta drove in Munguia with an RBI base hit. Josh Kasevich, Schreck, and Tirotta all scored on a bases-clearing triple by Rivera for a 4-0 lead. Rivera scored on an RBI groundout by Simoneit to cap the scoring and a 5-0 lead through a half inning.
Jones helped the RailRiders trim the deficit with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, cutting the Bisons lead to 5-1. An RBI double by Cabrera made it 5-2 after one inning.
Simoneit came through for Buffalo in the top of the third inning with a two-run home run that extended the lead to 7-2 over the RailRiders. Simoneit's first home run with Buffalo also scored Tirotta.
Cabrera came through with another extra-base hit, cutting the Bisons lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the third inning. His RBI double scored Yanquiel Fernandez with one out in the bottom of the third.
Rivera's fourth RBI of the game came in the top of the fifth inning when he added his second hit of the game with a run-scoring single with no out. McAdoo scored from second base to extend Buffalo's lead to-8-3.
Rogers recorded his first career Triple-A victory with five innings in the start for Buffalo. He struck out six batters while allowing three runs on seven hits in the win.
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