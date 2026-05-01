WooSox Game Information

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's WooSox Player Moves

The Boston Red Sox recalled LHP Jake Bennett from Worcester today in anticipation of Bennett making his Major League debut as Boston's starter tonight at Fenway Park vs. the Houston Astros. The WooSox added OF Nate Eaton following his option from Boston on Thursday.

Bennett was acquired by the Red Sox from Washington last December 15 in a trade that sent RHP Luis Perales to the Nationals. The 25-year-old has been sensational for the WooSox this season going 2-1 with an 0.86 ERA in 5 starts allowing just 3 runs, (2 ER) in 21 IP with 3 walks and 16 strikeouts. He is just shy of innings needed to qualify for the league leaders and would be 2nd in the league with his 0.86 ERA, would have the 4th Lowest Batting Average Against (.162), and would be 2nd in WHIP (0.71).

Bennett posted a 2.27 ERA (19 ER in 75.1 IP) with 64 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 19 games (18 starts) across three levels in the Nationals system in 2025. The 6'6", 234 lbs. southpaw returned from Tommy John surgery in September of 2023 to make 2 rehab starts for Fredericksburg (A) last May, then 7 starts for Wilmington (A+) going 1-2, 1.90, and 10 more games (9 starts) for Harrisburg (AA) where he went 1-2 with a 2.56 ERA. Selected by the Washington Nationals in the second round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma native entered 2026 ranked as the Red Sox No. 6 prospect by Baseball America.

Worcester has now made at least one player move during 21 of the last 25 days (including today) between April 7 - May 1 (38 moves total). The only days they have not been involved in a player transaction during this stretch were on their off-days of Monday, April 13 & Monday, April 27, as well as on Tuesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 30.

Tonight's WooSox Lineup

Nick Sogard RF

Vinny Capra 2B

Mickey Gasper 1B

Anthony Seigler 3B

Allan Castro LF

Tsung-Che Cheng SS

Matt Lloyd DH

Matt Thaiss C

Braiden Ward CF

Isaac Coffey RHP

MAY 1st WORCESTER (17-12) at ROCHESTER (14-16) 6:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 1.86) vs. Rochester Red Wings RHP Andy Lara (1-2, 3.52)

Happy May Day "Drake Maye" May Day - The Worcester Red Sox - who ended April in style with a doubleheader sweep yesterday to finish with a fine 15-10 record during the month - begin the new month of May this evening when they play game four of their 6-game series against the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) at 6:05 pm at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY. Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM. The WooSox will play 27 games in 31 days in May. In addition, the month will conclude with Drake Maye's first-ever MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic at Polar Park on Sunday evening, May 31st (while the WooSox finish the month with a game at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier that day). For tickets and more info on this special event visit MayeDay.org.

View from Above - Worcester is currently alone in 1st-place in the International League East division at 17-12, a 1/2-game ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (16-12). Memphis is in 1st-place in the IL West division and owns the overall league lead with their 20-10 record.

6 Over 6 - A win tonight would push the Sox (17-12) to 6-games over .500 which would match their season-high from both April 10 (9-3) and April 12 (10-4).

An Enjoyable April - After going 2-2 to begin the season from March 27-31, Worcester posted a winning April going 15-10. The Sox finished April alone in 1st-place in the International League East Division. Last year on April 30th the WooSox were 14-14, tied for 4th-place in the division and already 61/2 games behind. The 15 wins this April equal the most Worcester won in any month last season when they went 15-10 in June and 15-13 in August.

April Stats Leaders - As a club the WooSox batted .252 in April with 19 HR while Sox pitchers had a 4.63 ERA with 24 HRA. Worcester out-scored their opponents during the month, 127-122. Vinny Capra led the Sox in average in April hitting .322 in 18 games with 7 2B, 2 HR, 13 RBI, and a team-high 18 runs scored. Matt Thaiss (.324 in 11 games with 2 HR & 11 RBI), Nate Eaton (.301 in 23 games with 5 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR & 10 RBI), and Kristian Campbell (.294 in 23 games) all enjoyed fine Aprils. Leading pitchers during the month were Payton Tolle (2-0, 0.82 in 2 GS) and Jake Bennett (2-0, 1.00 in 4 GS) - although both are currently or reportedly in Boston - while Tayron Guerrero was the best out the bullpen posting a 1.13 ERA in 7 relief appearances with 2 saves.

Earning Their Flowers - Worcester has won 19 of their last 26 games in Rochester and they are 34-13 here since the latter stages of the 2021 season. The WooSox are 35-18 all-time in Rochester which is affectionately known as the Flower City.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Is 8-for-24, .333 in his last 7 games with 1 2B, 4 BB, 2 SB, 5 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 21 of his last 24 games (26-for-89, .292) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 13 RBI.

Vinny Capra Has hit in 5 of his last 6 games (8-for-19, .421) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 7 BB, 8 runs scored. Has hit in 15 of his last 18 games (21-for-62, .339) with 7 2B, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 22 runs scored. Leads the International League with his .467 OBP, is 3rd in OPS (1.003), and is 3rd in the league with 24 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Had back-to-back 3-hit games with 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI over the weekend and has hit safely in 6 of his last 8 games (14-for-32, .438) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Mickey Gasper Is tied for 7th in league in RBI (21), is tied for 2nd in walks (24), and 10th in OBP (.426).

Nick Sogard Has hit in 5 of his last 7 games (9-for-21, .429) with 2 2B, 4 RBI, 12 BB, and 9 runs scored. He has reached base safely 22 of his 25 games this season. Leads the league with 27 walks and 10th in Runs (19).

Braiden Ward Has 9 HBP in his 18 games played. Is tied for 9th in league in Stolen Bases (9).

Jack Anderson Last 3 games (2 GS & 1 RA) has allowed 1 run in 11.1 innings with 7 hits, 1 walk, and 12 strikeouts.

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with an 0.86 ERA in 5 GS (3 R, 2 ER in 21 IP). He is just shy of innings needed to qualify for league leaders and would be 2nd in the league with his 0.86 ERA, would have the 4rd Lowest Batting Average Against (.162), and would be 2nd in WHIP (0.71).

Isaac Coffey Last 3 starts has given up 2 runs in 9.2 innings with 15 strikeouts.

Tayron Guerrero In 9 relief appearances has allowed 1 run in 10 IP. Is tied for 4th in the International League with 3 Saves.

Wyatt Olds In his last 5 relief appearances has 16 SO in 8.2 innings.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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