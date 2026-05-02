Memphis Corrals Chaotic Friday Night Win over Indianapolis
Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with an 11-7 victory on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Second baseman Ramon Mendoza breathed life into the Memphis offense with a 3-for-4 night. The right-handed hitter drove in two runs and scored twice in the win. The Redbirds came back to lead three times, including working back from a 3-0 deficit early.
Memphis drew a season-high tying eight walks. All nine Redbirds reached base safely while seven batters recorded a hit and four posted a multi-hit effort. Third baseman Blaze Jordan smacked two doubles and drove in two runs.
Starting pitcher Pete Hansen allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5.0 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher posted his longest outing of the season with his third Triple-A start of 2026. Luis Gastelum and Chris Roycroft worked the final 2.1 innings scoreless to close out the win.
With the win, Memphis kept a one-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, May 2 to continue a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
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