Memphis Drops Sunday Series Finale against Indianapolis

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with a 9-5 loss on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

For the second straight game, Memphis hit three home runs. Left fielder Nelson Velázquez clocked his third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Designated hitter Jimmy Crooks drilled his 10th homer of the season and second in as many games with a solo shot in the fifth. Third baseman Blaze Jordan rounded out the scoring with a solo homer in the ninth, his seventh longball of the season.

Hancel Rincón (0-2) allowed four runs on four hits, walked two and struck out two in 1.2 innings to start a bullpen game. MLB Rehabbing Matt Pushard tossed a perfect inning and struck out one. Jason Savacool allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out one across a 2.0-inning Triple-A debut.

Despite the loss, Memphis held onto a 2.0-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 12 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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