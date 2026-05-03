Memphis Drops Sunday Series Finale against Indianapolis
Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with a 9-5 loss on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
For the second straight game, Memphis hit three home runs. Left fielder Nelson Velázquez clocked his third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Designated hitter Jimmy Crooks drilled his 10th homer of the season and second in as many games with a solo shot in the fifth. Third baseman Blaze Jordan rounded out the scoring with a solo homer in the ninth, his seventh longball of the season.
Hancel Rincón (0-2) allowed four runs on four hits, walked two and struck out two in 1.2 innings to start a bullpen game. MLB Rehabbing Matt Pushard tossed a perfect inning and struck out one. Jason Savacool allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out one across a 2.0-inning Triple-A debut.
Despite the loss, Memphis held onto a 2.0-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 12 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
International League Stories from May 3, 2026
- Indians Defeat Memphis to Conclude the Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Drops Sunday Series Finale against Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Lee's Walk-Off Caps Sunday Slugfest - Charlotte Knights
- Tides Drop Series Finale At Nashville - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Slug Four Homers, But Get Walked off by Charlotte 10-9 - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Drop Series Finale in Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Split Series with Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Crews, Champlain Lead Red Wings Past WooSox in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Stopped by Scranton in Finale - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Unable to Fill Gaps in Series - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Allow Just One to Win Series over Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Six Pitchers Combine to Shut out IronPigs in Series Finale Win over Lehigh Valley - Syracuse Mets
- Clippers Treat Big Crowd to a Sunday Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Etzel Leads Charge as Jacksonville Earns Series Win in Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 3, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 3 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Drops Sunday Series Finale against Indianapolis
- Each Redbird Batter Tallies Base Hit in Win over Indians
- Memphis Corrals Chaotic Friday Night Win over Indianapolis
- Redbirds Becomes First MiLB Team to 20 Wins with Victory over Indians
- Redbirds, Indians Trade Shutouts in Wednesday Doubleheader Split