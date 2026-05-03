Bulls Unable to Fill Gaps in Series

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Mathew Etzel collected three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp past the Durham Bulls 9-2 in the series finale at the DBAP on Sunday afternoon.

Luis Guerrero (L, 1-3) opened for the Bulls by allowing two unearned runs in the first inning.

Guerrero retired the first two hitters before a throwing error by third baseman Carlos Colmenarez kickstarted the rally. A single and walk filled the bases before Etzel stroked a two-run hit to center for a 2-0 lead.

Etzel struck again two innings later with a two-out double against Aaron Brooks to put Jacksonville (17-16) up 4-0.

Durham (11-22) was blanked into the fifth before scoring twice against Ryan Gusto. Blake Sabol sliced a double down the left field line to score Logan Davidson. After a wild pitch, Sabol scored by beating a throw home from first base on a grounder by Brock Jones.

Jacksonville scored a run in the sixth and three more in the eighth to pull away to its fourth win in six games against the Bulls.

Durham managed just four hits in the loss.

The Bulls' homestand continues on Tuesday night at 6:45 PM ET with the Round Rock Express making their first-ever trip to the DBAP.

Notes: Guerrero was used as the second straight opener by manager Morgan Ensberg after Alex Cook threw a scoreless first on Saturday... Jacksonville scored twice in the first inning, the ninth time in the last 12 games where Bulls pitchers have permitted a first inning run... Cam Booser was the only Bulls pitcher to hold Jacksonville scoreless on Sunday.

Booser threw a perfect seventh and reached 98mph... Over the final 27 innings of the series,

Durham managed just seven total hits. The Bulls were one-hit on Friday, had two hits - both homers on Saturday - and had three singles and a double on Sunday. The Bulls fanned 41 times in those three games. The Bulls hit .084 in the final three games and struck out 49.3% of their at-bats.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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