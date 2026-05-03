RailRiders Allow Just One to Win Series over Buffalo

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 7-1 Sunday at PNC Field. The RailRiders unloaded for six runs in the fourth and were led by two home runs, including a grand slam, from Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre used six combined pitchers to hold Buffalo to one run to secure the series' win.

Jones took MLB Rehabber José Berríos deep in the bottom of the first to open the scoring, attacking the first pitch he saw and sending it 117 mph off the bat and 422-feet over the right field to give the RailRiders a 1-0 edge.

Buffalo responded in the top of the second off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Danny Watson. Je'Von Ward singled home Charles McAdoo to even the game at one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre blasted two home runs and sent all nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth to put the RailRiders ahead by six runs. Oswaldo Cabrera singled before Seth Brown hit his fourth homer of the year, a two-run shot, putting the RailRiders ahead 3-1. After Payton Henry singled, Jonathan Ornelas walked, and a pitch hit Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr., Jones rocked his second homer of the game, a bases-loaded grand slam to dead center, giving the RailRiders a 7-1 cushion.

Jones was 2-for-4, crushing his ninth and tenth homers of the season, adding five RBIs to his league-leading 37 on the year.

Watson tossed 2.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out four. Zach Messinger (3-0) earned the victory, allowing no hits through 2.1 scoreless frames. Berríos (0-1) threw 3.2 frames, surrendering seven runs on six hits in the loss. RailRiders pitchers held Buffalo to five hits, and the Bisons' bats went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base.

The RailRiders now travel to Worcester to take on the Red Sox for a six-game road trip. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 12th, against the Syracuse Mets. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 18-14







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.