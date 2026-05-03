RailRiders Allow Just One to Win Series over Buffalo
Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 7-1 Sunday at PNC Field. The RailRiders unloaded for six runs in the fourth and were led by two home runs, including a grand slam, from Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre used six combined pitchers to hold Buffalo to one run to secure the series' win.
Jones took MLB Rehabber José Berríos deep in the bottom of the first to open the scoring, attacking the first pitch he saw and sending it 117 mph off the bat and 422-feet over the right field to give the RailRiders a 1-0 edge.
Buffalo responded in the top of the second off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Danny Watson. Je'Von Ward singled home Charles McAdoo to even the game at one.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre blasted two home runs and sent all nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth to put the RailRiders ahead by six runs. Oswaldo Cabrera singled before Seth Brown hit his fourth homer of the year, a two-run shot, putting the RailRiders ahead 3-1. After Payton Henry singled, Jonathan Ornelas walked, and a pitch hit Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr., Jones rocked his second homer of the game, a bases-loaded grand slam to dead center, giving the RailRiders a 7-1 cushion.
Jones was 2-for-4, crushing his ninth and tenth homers of the season, adding five RBIs to his league-leading 37 on the year.
Watson tossed 2.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out four. Zach Messinger (3-0) earned the victory, allowing no hits through 2.1 scoreless frames. Berríos (0-1) threw 3.2 frames, surrendering seven runs on six hits in the loss. RailRiders pitchers held Buffalo to five hits, and the Bisons' bats went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base.
The RailRiders now travel to Worcester to take on the Red Sox for a six-game road trip. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 12th, against the Syracuse Mets. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 18-14
International League Stories from May 3, 2026
- Indians Defeat Memphis to Conclude the Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Drops Sunday Series Finale against Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Lee's Walk-Off Caps Sunday Slugfest - Charlotte Knights
- Tides Drop Series Finale At Nashville - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Slug Four Homers, But Get Walked off by Charlotte 10-9 - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Drop Series Finale in Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens Split Series with Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Crews, Champlain Lead Red Wings Past WooSox in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Stopped by Scranton in Finale - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Unable to Fill Gaps in Series - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Allow Just One to Win Series over Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Six Pitchers Combine to Shut out IronPigs in Series Finale Win over Lehigh Valley - Syracuse Mets
- Clippers Treat Big Crowd to a Sunday Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Etzel Leads Charge as Jacksonville Earns Series Win in Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- May 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 3, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 3 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Allow Just One to Win Series over Buffalo
- SWB Game Notes - May 3, 2026
- Beck's Start Wasted in 11-Inning Loss
- SWB Game Notes - May 2, 2026
- SWB Splits Twinbill with Buffalo