Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 3 vs. Worcester

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (18-13) vs. Rochester Red Wings (15-17)

Sunday, May 3, 2026 - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Seth Martinez (1-1, 4.95) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (1-0, 3.60)

YARDWORK: In game five of their six-game set against the Worcester Red Sox, the Rochester Red Wings launched three homers to come out on top, 7-5...3B YOHANDY MORALES and 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ led the way for the Red Wings, each launching a home run while driving in multiple RBI...DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO added some insurance in the ninth via a homer of his own, his fifth of the season...Rochester will conclude the series with Worcester tomorrow afternoon, with the first pitch once again being at 1:05...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will get the start on the mound, in search of a series split...

RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN logged his 100th Triple-A walk on Saturday afternoon, while 2B PHILLIP GLASSER notched his 300th MiLB career hit.

CHAM-PLAIN JANE: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN will take the mound this afternoon for his fourth start as a Red Wing...the California native is coming off a win on 4/28, in the series opener against Worcester...he turned in 5.0 innings and allowed only three hits, two walks, and a run while striking out four...over six Sunday starts in Champlain's Triple-A career, he holds a 2.45 ERA (9 ER/33.0 IP), .225 BAA, and a 1.30 WHIP, each of these being his best mark across any day of the week...

Champlain is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA (4 ER/13.2 IP) since joining the starting rotation, with a 0.80 WHIP and .156 BAA.

MORAL-ES SUPPORT: 3B YOHANDY MORALES launched his fifth home run of the season last night, giving him a short-lived team-lead in that category...he finished 1-for-3 at the plate, while adding a walk and a pair of runs scored...the Florida native has launched four out of his five home runs this season at ESL Ballpark, and carries a home batting average of .353 (18-for-51) with a 1.012 OPS...the three-run shot extended his RBI count to 16 on the season, tied for second-most on the team tied with CF ANDREW PINCKNEY ...

The homer travelled 422 feet over the center field fence, the third-farthest long ball by a Red Wings hitter this season.

ABI-BOMB-INABLE SNOWMAN: 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ launched his third home run of the season last night, a two-run homer that put the Wings back on top in the bottom of the sixth...the Puerto Rican first baseman has now scored a run in six consecutive games dating back to 4/26, the longest streak by a Red Wing this season and tied for the second-longest active run streak in the International League, with Iowa's James Triantos...after his two-run shot on Friday, this is the first time Ortiz has homered in back-to-back games since 8/23 & 24 in 2025, at St. Paul as a member of Round Rock (TEX)...

Ortiz leads the Wings in RBI with 22 this season.

CHAP-ARRO STICK: Hitting from the cleanup spot, DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO clubbed his fifth home run of the 2026 campaign in the bottom of the eighth, finishing the contest 1-for-4 with that solo shot that re-tied 3B YOHANDY MORALES for the team lead...Chaparro now has 23 homers and 82 hits as a Red Wing, making 28% of his total hits home runs, the highest mark of any Red Wings hitter since at least 2004 (min. 300 ABs).

APPLE BOTTOM YEANS: RHP EDDY YEAN closed out the Saturday contest with a perfect ninth inning to secure his fourth save of the season, tying him for second most in the International League...the Dominican right-hander currently holds a 1.14 WHIP, .192 BAA, and 6.43 H/9 in 2026, each of which are his lowest season marks since 2019 as a 19-year-old with Short-A Auburn.

IN-DUBIN-ABLY: Making his Red Wings debut, RHP SHAWN DUBIN tossed a scoreless eighth frame, allowing just one baserunner via a walk...the Allegany, NY native and University at Buffalo product is the 35th different Red Wing to appear in a game this season, and the 20th pitcher...across 81 total appearances (32 GS) at the Triple-A level since his debut with Sugar Lard in 2021, Dubin has logged a 2.83 ERA (30 ER/95.1 IP) with a 1.07 WHIP and .175 BAA in 40 appearances at home (13 GS) versus a 7.00 mark (70 ER/95.1 IP) in 41 road games (19 GS).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2014: The Red Wings bested the Louisville Bats 2-0 behind RHP YOHAN PINO'S complete game shut out, only allowing three hits and striking out four...SS DOUG BERNIER led the charge offensively, going 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI double in the seventh, scoring DH WILKIN RAMIREZ and giving Pino an insurance run...this contest would mark Pino's second of two shutouts in 2014, which would give him a share of the International League lead.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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