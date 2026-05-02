Morales, Ortiz, & Chaparro Go Deep to Propel Wings Past WooSox

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In game five of the six-game set against the Worcester Red Sox (18-13), the Rochester Red Wings (15-17) launched three homers to come out on top, 7-5. 3B Yohandy Morales and 1B Abimelec Ortiz led the way for the Red Wings, each launching a home run while driving in multiple RBI. DH Andrés Chaparro added some insurance in the ninth via a homer of his own, his fifth of the season.

Both teams' offenses woke up in the bottom of the third, starting with an instant 4-0 lead for Rochester, later on followed by five unanswered runs by Worcester. The Red Wings did not allow another run the rest of the game and were able to sniff out three more runs over the course of the next several innings, which was enough for Rochester's 15th win of the season.

After a scoreless first two and a half innings, LF Dylan Crews began the Red Wings' several-run spurt with a line drive single to center field in the bottom of the third. 2B Phillip Glasser, who singled to lead off the inning and later stole second, scampered home on the play to put Rochester up 1-0. On the very next pitch, Yohandy Morales launched his fifth home run of the season to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, WooSox C Mickey Gasper drove a single to right field, followed by a ground out. In the following at-bat, RF Allen Castro sliced the Rochester lead in half with a home run of his own. LHP Andrew Alverez was able to escape further damage in the inning with a strikeout.

Rochester was unable to get anyone on base in the bottom of the fourth, as Worcester cut the lead to one in the fifth after 1B Nathan Hickey blasted a homer to right field. WooSox LF Braiden Ward turned in an eventful inning, as he bunted for a single and stole second base, but Alvarez was able to close out the fourth inning with his seventh strikeout of the game.

The Red Sox got two consecutive hits to center field to begin the sixth, followed by a mound visit, as RHP Trevor Gott went to warm up for the Red Wings. A strikeout, followed by a wild pitch to put men on second and third, and a fielding error allowed the Red Sox to go up 5-4.

1B Abimelec Ortiz continued his hot streak in the series with a two-run homer that landed on the Remax pavilion, putting the Red Wings back on top 6-4. His third homer of the season jumped off the bat at 109.1 MPH, the third-hardest hit home run by a Red Wing this season.

The Red Wings were finally able to extend the one-run lead and add insurance as Andrés Chaparro snuck a high fly ball into the corner of left field for his fifth homer of the season, putting the Red Wings up 7-5.

RHP Eddy Yean was able to close out the top of the ninth in six pitches, logging his fourth save and wrapping up a 7-5 Red Wings victory.

Southpaw Andrew Alvarez got the start today against Worcester. The third-year southpaw had eight strikeouts, with seven of the eight being curveballs. The California native allowed five runs (3 ER) on seven hits, while striking out eight and walking one. Trevor Gott entered the game at the top of the sixth and recorded a single strikeout while allowing a walk and a hit-by-pitch across 1.1 hitless frames. RHP Shawn Dubin came in to start the eighth, and allowed just one walk across a hitless frame. Eddy Yean replaced Dubin in the ninth and needed 14 pitches to retire the side with a pair of strikeouts.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game on Saturday afternoon is 3B Yohandy Morales. The Miami alum logged three RBI and blasted the third-farthest home run of the season for the Red Wings, measuring at 422 feet.

Rochester will conclude the series with Worcester tomorrow afternoon, with the first pitch once again being at 1:05. RHP Chandler Champlain will get the start on the mound, in search of a series split.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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