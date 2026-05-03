Encarnacion-Strand Homers To Lead Tides

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NASHVILLE, TN --- The Norfolk Tides (13-19) defeated the Nashville Sounds (16-16), 5-2, on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Norfolk's offense kept its mojo from Friday night, while the pitching staff held the Sounds to one run.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered for a second straight night, while also going 1-for-5 in consecutive nights. Ryan Noda played his first game back from the Injured List and went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Overall Norfolk would tally five runs on nine hits to get their second straight win.

Yaqui Rivera made his Triple-A debut and earned the win for the Tides. He pitched 3.1 scoreless innings in relief as the follower, striking out three. Andrew Magno (2.0 IP), Jose Espada (1.2 IP) and Alex Pham (1.1 IP, 1 ER) finished out the 8.1 inning stellar outing for the Tides bullpen.

The Tides look to clinch the series win tomorrow with first pitch at 2:05 pm. RHP Trace Bright will make the start for Norfolk, which will mark his Triple-A debut.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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