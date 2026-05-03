Bisons Outlast Scranton on Saturday

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Buffalo Bisons scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning to defeat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at PNC Field. Buffalo has won two straight games in the series.

The Bisons were able to score first with a solo run in the top of the third inning to take a 1-0 advantage over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rafael Lantigua's first double of the game was a one-out base hit against Brendan Beck. Ismael Munguia collected his first RBI for Buffalo to drive in Lantigua and give the team a short-lived lead.

The RailRiders answered back with a run of their own in the bottom of the third and tacked on another in the fifth inning for a 2-1 lead. Yanquiel Hernandez hit a solo home run to tie the game at one in the third. His second base hit of the game was an RBI single in the fifth inning that scored George Lombard Jr., allowing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to enjoy a one run lead.

CJ Van Eyk was the first of seven pitchers for the Bisons in the extra innings victory. He struck out six batters in five innings, including back-to-back hitters in the second inning. Buffalo's pitching staff finished with 14 strikeouts to help secure the win.

Buffalo tied the game on an RBI base hit by Josh Kasevich in the top of the sixth inning. Once again it was a Lantigua double that was the catalyst for the offense. He led off the inning with an extra base hit and scored two batters later to tie the game 2-2.

Kasevich would lead off the top of the 11th inning with a single to put two runners on base with no outs. Both Kasevich and Munguia would score to give the Bisons a 4-2 lead. Munguia was the automatic base runner to start the inning and scored on an RJ Schreck sacrifice fly, while Kasevich scored on a Willie MacIver single.

The Bisons have a chance to split the six-game series on Sunday afternoon with Jose Berríos making another Major League injury rehab start for the team. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m., pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 12:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.