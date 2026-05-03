The 'Carolina Sweet Teas' Have Arrived

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release









Carolina Sweet Teas logo

(Charlotte Knights) Carolina Sweet Teas logo(Charlotte Knights)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The newest alternate identity for the Charlotte Knights is official. For three games in 2026, the Charlotte Knights will transform into the brand-new Carolina Sweet Teas.

Customized Carolina Sweet Teas uniforms that feature everything from a pitcher of sweet tea, picnic blanket style sleeves, and a lemon slice to top it off, will be worn by the team.

The caps are a perfect representation of a Classic Carolina Summer. Each cap is a Carolina Sweet Teas Sky Blue with a Carolina Sweet Teas Light Orange Brim. The logo features a mason jar filled with ice cubes, sweet tea, and a lemon wedge.

Sweet Teas merchandise is currently available online and inside the merchandise store at Truist Field.

Sweet Tea has a rich history in the Carolinas, with the drink being cherished for over 100 years in our great state. The iconic drink has been a staple in southern family homes and in local restaurants.

The comforting beverage is often served on sunny summer days during gatherings with friends and families. It can be ordered at nearly every restaurant in the Carolinas, and everyone has their own preference of how they prefer it and where the best Sweet Tea is served.

The Charlotte Knights strive every day to provide a similar experience. For years, Truist Field has been a place of comfort to the Carolinas during summer months, providing an escape away from daily life to enjoy and cherish time with friends and family.

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International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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