Schweitzer Shoves But Knights Edged by Stripers

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped a tight ballgame to the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday night, 4-3, in front of over 7,100 fans at Truist Field. The Knights had the tying run at third base in the bottom of the ninth inning with everyone in the stadium on the edge of their seats. However, a sharp groundout ended the contest with the visitors claiming their third win of the series.

Tyler Schweitzer was handed the baseball for his first start of the season. The Charlotte Knights left-handed pitcher dealt for the game's first three innings. Schweitzer did not allow a run and struck out five.

Neither Charlotte nor Gwinnett pushed anyone across the dish across the first four stanzas. In the fifth, Oliver Dunn doubled home Rikuu Nishida and the Knights held a 1-0 advantage at the halfway point.

The Stripers countered with a pair of Home Runs in the top of the sixth inning; a three-run shot followed by a solo blast. Their 4-1 lead began to shrink when the Knights used a Dunn sacrifice fly in the seventh that scored Mario Camilletti.

In the eighth, LaMonte Wade Jr. raced home on a wild pitch and the Gwinnett's lead was down to one. A two-out walk in the ninth inning gave the Knights some late life. The next batter, Ryan Galanie, stepped to the plate and singled into right field. Unfortunately, the comeback win was not in the cards.

Charlotte still has an opportunity to earn a series split with games scheduled at Truist Field on both Saturday and Sunday. Tomorrow's contest is set to begin at 6:05pm ET.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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