Charlotte Bounces Back with 10-9 Comeback Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights bested the Gwinnett Stripers 10-9 on Wednesday morning with an emphatic late-game come-from-behind win. The Knights trailed 9-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning until a two-run rally in both the bottom of the seventh and eighth frames put the Knights on top for good.

Gwinnett used a five-run sixth after the Knights grabbed their first lead of the contest on a two-run double by Jacob Gonzalez in the fifth. Michael Turner's two-run double in the seventh brought the Knights back to within a run, then a bases-loaded walk drawn by LaMonte Wade Jr. followed by a wild pitch put Charlotte back in front.

Zach Franklin pitched a perfect ninth inning that included a pair of strikeouts for his first save of the season. The starting pitcher, Tanner McDougal, departed after one inning of work and the Knights bullpen shouldered the load the rest of the way.

Offensively, Rikuu Nishida led the charge with a 4-for-5 performance and three runs scored from the leadoff spot. Ryan Galanie and Oliver Dunn both homered for Charlotte while Gonzalez chipped in two hits and a walk.

The series is now knotted up at one game apiece after two high-scoring, entertaining affairs. Game three is set for 7:04pm ET Thursday night from Truist Field.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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