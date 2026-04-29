RailRiders Announce Official Bread Partner

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce that Morabito Baking Company is now the Official Bread Partner of PNC Field. This new agreement between the team and the Philadelphia-area bakery will bring their delicious artisan bread products to concessions stands throughout the ballpark.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Morabito Baking Company to PNC Field," said Shawn Reilly, the RailRiders' Team President & General Manager. "We know that food is such an important part of every trip to the ballpark, and to have such an esteemed local brand and partner provide their fresh product will be an unbelievably good benefit to everyone."

Morabito Baking Company, Inc. is a fourth-generation business that has been in continuous operation since 1932. Michael Angelo Morabito, Sr., arrived in the United States from Sicily in 1914 at the age of 20 and got a job at a bakery. In 1932, he opened his own bakery in Norristown, baking his family's traditional recipes. Generations of the Morabito family have run the company for the last 94 years, committed to baking fresh, authentic bread that brings people together-whether around the dinner table, in local restaurants, or at the ballpark.

"We're honored to partner with the RailRiders," said Michael A. Morabito III, President of Morabito Baking Company. "Baseball is built on tradition, family, and community-values that align perfectly with who we are. We're excited to bring our rolls to RailRiders fans and be part of the game-day experience."

For more information on the Morabito Baking Company, please visit www.morabitobaking.com.

For more information on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







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