Iowa Gets Back in the Win Column in St. Paul
Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (14-14) scored 11 runs on 14 hits en route to a 11-4 win over the St. Paul Saints (12-16) tonight at CHS Field.
Iowa jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Brett Bateman doubled home a run. In the bottom half of the frame, St. Paul took a 3-1 lead, but Iowa tied the game at 3-3 in the third on a two-run home run from Pedro Ramírez.
In the fourth, the I-Cubs took a 4-3 lead as BJ Murray Jr. grounded out to bring home Hayden Cantrelle. Iowa continued to tack on in the fifth on a two-run homer from Chas McCormick and again in the sixth as Jonathon Long brought home two with a single and McCormick brought home another with a single to make it 9-3.
The I-Cubs added to the lead in the seventh as James Triantos stole a base and scored on an error and Long drove in another run with a single to make it 11-3. St. Paul cut the lead to 11-4 in the bottom half of the seventh on a solo home run.
Iowa will play at St. Paul on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:37 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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