Bisons Rained out in Scranton

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Buffalo Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were postponed on Wednesday night due to inclement weather expected all night at PNC Field. The two teams will make the game up as part of a doubleheader on Friday night, May 1, beginning at 5:05 p.m. The teams will play two seven-inning games with at least a 30-minute break in between.

The Bisons and RailRiders will play one game on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m., as scheduled. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 5:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Dave Popkin.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.