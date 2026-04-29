Bisons Rained out in Scranton
Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Buffalo Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were postponed on Wednesday night due to inclement weather expected all night at PNC Field. The two teams will make the game up as part of a doubleheader on Friday night, May 1, beginning at 5:05 p.m. The teams will play two seven-inning games with at least a 30-minute break in between.
The Bisons and RailRiders will play one game on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m., as scheduled. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 5:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Dave Popkin.
International League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Upcoming WooSox Homestand from May 5-10 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Rained out in Scranton - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Game with Buffalo Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Charlotte Bounces Back with 10-9 Comeback Win - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs and Mets Postponed on Wednesday, April 29th in Syracuse - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Mets vs Lehigh Valley IronPigs Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Announce Official Bread Partner - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Can't Hold off Charlotte in 10-9 Road Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - April 29, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nearly 1,000 Youth Leaders to Take the Bases at CHS Field on May 5 - St. Paul Saints
- Suarez Wins Managing Debut - Worcester Red Sox
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