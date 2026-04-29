Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Wednesday Night

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Wednesday night's game between the Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox at ESL Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 30, with the first pitch of game one set for 11:05 a.m.

RHP LUIS PERALES will take the ball for game one, and RHP RILEY CORNELIO is slated to start in the back half of the twin bill.

Tickets from today's scheduled game are now rain checks good for any Red Wings home game during the 2026 season and must be exchanged in person at the ESL Ballpark Ticket Office. Single-game tickets for all remaining home games, including tomorrow's double-header, are on sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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