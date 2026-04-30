Saints Bested by I-Cubs Offense in 11-4 Defeat

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints found out how relentless the Iowa Cubs offense is from top to bottom. The Saints gave up a run in six straight innings, from the second through the seventh, including multiple runs in four of those six innings, in an 11-4 loss to the I-Cubs on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 3,526.

With two outs and nobody on in the second the I-Cubs struck first. Back-to-back doubles by Chas McCormick and Brett Bateman made it 1-0.

The first three hitters in the bottom of the inning gave the Saints the lead as Ryan Kreidler led off with a double to left and scored on a single to center from Emmanuel Rodriguez. Kyler Fedko then launched a two-run homer to left-center, his second straight game with a long ball and seventh of the season, putting the Saints up 3-1.

A long ball from the I-Cubs tied the game in the third. With one out James Triantos singled to left and that was followed by a two-run homer from Pedro Ramírez, his eighth of the season.

One inning later and the I-Cubs grabbed the lead on a Hayden Cantrelle leadoff triple to center and scored on a groundout from BJ Murray making it 4-3.

The I-Cubs flexed their muscles again in the fifth when McCormick delivered a two-run homer to center, his fourth of the season, increasing the lead to 6-3.

For the fifth consecutive inning the I-Cubs scored in the sixth. Major League rehabber Travis Adams gave up a leadoff single to Murray and walked Triantos. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners, Ramírez stole second. With the infield in, Jonathon Long scorched a ground ball past Kreidler at second and into right-center for a two-run single putting the I-Cubs up 8-3. Kevin Alcántara walked and that was the end of the night for Adams. McCormick greeted Dan Altavilla with a double down the first base line to knock in a run making it 9-3. Adams went 0,1 inning allowing three runs on two hits while walking two.

With two outs and nobody on the I-Cubs made it six straight innings scoring a run. Triantos singled to center and then stole second. Ramírez drew a walk putting runners at first and second. A double steal followed by a throwing error to third from catcher Alex Jackson allowed Triantos to score giving the I-Cubs a 10-3 lead. A bloop single to right from Long plated Ramírez making it 11-3.

Aaron Sabato delivered a solo homer to center in the seventh, his second of the season, getting the Saints to within 11-4.

The highlight of the night was position player Tanner Schobel pitching a hitless, scoreless ninth inning. The lone batter that reached was on a 35 mph back foot hit by pitch. Schobel has now pitched 3.0 scoreless innings on the season. The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Matt Bowman (1-1, 1.88) to the mound against I-Cubs LHP Charlie Barnes (3-0, 3.24). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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