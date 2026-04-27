It's the Most Colorful Saints Homestand of the Season from April 28-May 3

Published on April 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Viva La Santos De San Pablo. We'll educate you on what that means in the most colorful of ways. It's not a conspiracy that we have the most fun promotions in Minor League Baseball. We're going to get groovy as we cast some unusual spells that will guarantee you're laughing for the entire week. So grab those you love and head out to CHS Field for the April 28-May 3 homestand.

Tuesday, April 28 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 11:07 a.m. - Education Day presented by Twin Cities PBS

We know when you get to take off school and go to a baseball game, the last thing you want to do is learn. You'd rather goof off, spend time with your friends, and not think about the classroom. But what if we made it fun? Join us for our Education Day presented by Twin Cities PBS. We can teach you how to figure out batting average, slugging percentage, and ERA, but what if we took it to the next level? Move over older baseball stats-here comes something more relevant. Let's talk wOBA, wRC+, BABIP, and FIP. Our baseball education is more than just math. You want history? Learn about how the game got started and some of the big names in the game. Geography? We've got you covered with where teams are located around the U.S. It's one of the most unique learning experiences for students around the state. Take a trip around the Minor Leagues on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 29 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Conspiracy Night

Was the baseball juiced during prodigious home run seasons? Did the Baltimore Orioles really have a power outage that saved Cal Ripken Jr.'s streak? Did Michael Jordan really want to play baseball, or did the NBA ban him for a year because of gambling? We try to answer these questions and a lot more on Conspiracy Night. Of course, there are more than just baseball conspiracies. Did we really land on the moon, or did it occur on a soundstage? Could Elvis be wandering around Memphis right now? How about Shakespeare-did he really write all those plays, or were they written by a committee of noblemen? Find out where all the conspiracies are around the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, April 30 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Copa de la Diversión

"Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Enjoy the Twin Cities' favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. Welcome Santos de San Pablo as the Saints wear their specialty jerseys. The St. Paul Saints started their Latin initiative back in 2010, as an independent professional baseball team, with Viva Los Santos. A saint transcends numerous nationalities and religions and is of particular importance to the Latin community. The name St. Paul Saints has not only been important in representing the city since 1993, but likewise Santos de San Pablo is a name the local Latin community helped create in 2010. The vibrant colors in the logo represent papel picado, a decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of tissue paper in Latin folk art. The eyes of the logo are meant to represent Mexican marigolds, also known as "the flower of the dead," while the logo itself shows the face of a pig displayed in the form of a sugar skull. Both play a key role in the annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival and are meant to represent the many ballpigs of the past, which have been a long part of St. Paul Saints history. Enjoy our Copa day even more on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 tap beers and 2-for-1 Busch Light and Summit Lager cans.

Friday, May 1 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Fans With Benefits Jersey with Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the Music of 1976

Nearly all of us were never good enough to play a sport professionally and have our name on the back of a jersey. Sure, maybe we played in high school. Maybe even a little bit in college. But reaching the ranks of getting paid to play a child's game-that's something entirely different. What if, on one night, you could imagine what it would be like if you were on the field with your name on a jersey? Tonight is that night. Our loyal season ticket holders who opted into this unique promotion received one of their many perks when their names appear on each Saints jersey. The boys will be carrying their names close to them, so a win is in the cards. Stick around following the game for Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to 1976 music.

Saturday, May 2 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Harry Potter Day

Grab your broomsticks and head to the ballpark as the St. Paul Saints transform into a day straight out of Harry Potter, where the only thing flying faster than a Golden Snitch is a line drive into the gap. Fans can expect pitchers trying to work a little Felix Felicis magic on the mound, while hitters hope their bats aren't secretly cursed by a rogue Bludger. Keep an eye out for a visiting team that might be practicing a bit of "You-Know-Who's" dark arts on the basepaths-though stealing second still requires more speed than spellwork. Meanwhile, the Saints will be sorting fans into houses, but let's be honest, everyone thinks they're in Gryffindor until it's time to run from a foul ball. Whether you're channeling Harry Potter at the plate or just trying not to pull a Ron Weasley in the stands, it's a magical night where baseball meets wizardry-and the only thing more powerful than a wand is a walk-off homer. Like a laid-back twist on a Triwizard moment from Harry Potter, we get tropical as we put on our Hawaiian shirts on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 3 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Crayola Day with Saints/Crayola Branded Jersey Giveaway (1,000)

Created by Binney & Smith in 1902, the original Crayola box sold in 1903 for a total of five cents and contained eight colors. Emerson Moser, a famous crayon maker for Binney & Smith for 35 years, was actually colorblind. Today, you can purchase a 152-count box of Crayola crayons. We'll color the ballpark from head to toe in blue, red, green, tumbleweed, macaroni and cheese, mauvelous, razzmatazz, fuzzy wuzzy, and everything in between. Grab a box of crayons and find our coloring station. This is a chance to show off your artistic chops. Don't go home empty-handed. Be one of the first 1,000 people through the gates and receive a one-of-a-kind Saints/Crayola-branded jersey that looks like a Crayola crayon box. After the game, kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with post-game fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 24 and post-game fireworks supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 12) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

IT'S THE MOST COLORFUL SAINTS HOMESTAND OF THE SEASON FROM APRIL 28-MAY 3

ST. PAUL, MN - Viva La Santos De San Pablo. We'll educate you on what that means in the most colorful of ways. It's not a conspiracy that we have the most fun promotions in Minor League Baseball. We're going to get groovy as we cast some unusual spells that will guarantee you're laughing for the entire week. So grab those you love and head out to CHS Field for the April 28-May 3 homestand.

Tuesday, April 28 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 11:07 a.m. - Education Day presented by Twin Cities PBS We know when you get to take off school and go to a baseball game, the last thing you want to do is learn. You'd rather goof off, spend time with your friends, and not think about the classroom. But what if we made it fun? Join us for our Education Day presented by Twin Cities PBS. We can teach you how to figure out batting average, slugging percentage, and ERA, but what if we took it to the next level? Move over older baseball stats-here comes something more relevant. Let's talk wOBA, wRC+, BABIP, and FIP. Our baseball education is more than just math. You want history? Learn about how the game got started and some of the big names in the game. Geography? We've got you covered with where teams are located around the U.S. It's one of the most unique learning experiences for students around the state. Take a trip around the Minor Leagues on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 29 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Conspiracy Night Was the baseball juiced during prodigious home run seasons? Did the Baltimore Orioles really have a power outage that saved Cal Ripken Jr.'s streak? Did Michael Jordan really want to play baseball, or did the NBA ban him for a year because of gambling? We try to answer these questions and a lot more on Conspiracy Night. Of course, there are more than just baseball conspiracies. Did we really land on the moon, or did it occur on a soundstage? Could Elvis be wandering around Memphis right now? How about Shakespeare-did he really write all those plays, or were they written by a committee of noblemen? Find out where all the conspiracies are around the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, April 30 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Copa de la Diversión "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Enjoy the Twin Cities' favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. Welcome Santos de San Pablo as the Saints wear their specialty jerseys. The St. Paul Saints started their Latin initiative back in 2010, as an independent professional baseball team, with Viva Los Santos. A saint transcends numerous nationalities and religions and is of particular importance to the Latin community. The name St. Paul Saints has not only been important in representing the city since 1993, but likewise Santos de San Pablo is a name the local Latin community helped create in 2010. The vibrant colors in the logo represent papel picado, a decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of tissue paper in Latin folk art. The eyes of the logo are meant to represent Mexican marigolds, also known as "the flower of the dead," while the logo itself shows the face of a pig displayed in the form of a sugar skull. Both play a key role in the annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival and are meant to represent the many ballpigs of the past, which have been a long part of St. Paul Saints history. Enjoy our Copa day even more on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 tap beers and 2-for-1 Busch Light and Summit Lager cans.

Friday, May 1 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Fans With Benefits Jersey with Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the Music of 1976 Nearly all of us were never good enough to play a sport professionally and have our name on the back of a jersey. Sure, maybe we played in high school. Maybe even a little bit in college. But reaching the ranks of getting paid to play a child's game-that's something entirely different. What if, on one night, you could imagine what it would be like if you were on the field with your name on a jersey? Tonight is that night. Our loyal season ticket holders who opted into this unique promotion received one of their many perks when their names appear on each Saints jersey. The boys will be carrying their names close to them, so a win is in the cards. Stick around following the game for Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to 1976 music.

Saturday, May 2 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Harry Potter Day Grab your broomsticks and head to the ballpark as the St. Paul Saints transform into a day straight out of Harry Potter, where the only thing flying faster than a Golden Snitch is a line drive into the gap. Fans can expect pitchers trying to work a little Felix Felicis magic on the mound, while hitters hope their bats aren't secretly cursed by a rogue Bludger. Keep an eye out for a visiting team that might be practicing a bit of "You-Know-Who's" dark arts on the basepaths-though stealing second still requires more speed than spellwork. Meanwhile, the Saints will be sorting fans into houses, but let's be honest, everyone thinks they're in Gryffindor until it's time to run from a foul ball. Whether you're channeling Harry Potter at the plate or just trying not to pull a Ron Weasley in the stands, it's a magical night where baseball meets wizardry-and the only thing more powerful than a wand is a walk-off homer. Like a laid-back twist on a Triwizard moment from Harry Potter, we get tropical as we put on our Hawaiian shirts on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 3 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Crayola Day with Saints/Crayola Branded Jersey Giveaway (1,000) Created by Binney & Smith in 1902, the original Crayola box sold in 1903 for a total of five cents and contained eight colors. Emerson Moser, a famous crayon maker for Binney & Smith for 35 years, was actually colorblind. Today, you can purchase a 152-count box of Crayola crayons. We'll color the ballpark from head to toe in blue, red, green, tumbleweed, macaroni and cheese, mauvelous, razzmatazz, fuzzy wuzzy, and everything in between. Grab a box of crayons and find our coloring station. This is a chance to show off your artistic chops. Don't go home empty-handed. Be one of the first 1,000 people through the gates and receive a one-of-a-kind Saints/Crayola-branded jersey that looks like a Crayola crayon box. After the game, kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with post-game fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 24 and post-game fireworks supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 12) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.







International League Stories from April 27, 2026

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