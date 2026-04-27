Homestand Preview: Louisville Bats, April 28-May 3

Published on April 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, APRIL 28 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | GATES: 11:00 A.M.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-3, 9.68 ERA) VS. RHP Darren McCaughan (2-1, 9.47 ERA)

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP Stephen Kolek (0-0, 3.00 ERA) VS. RHP Chase Petty (2-2, 4.84 ERA)

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your leashed dog with you out to the ballpark. Dogs attending the game will receive a doggie bandana courtesy of Merck Animal Health. Fans with dogs are asked to sit in the right field berm or section 101. | Presented by Merck Animal Health

THURSDAY, APRIL 30 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

LHP RYAN RAMSEY (1-3, 6.10 ERA) VS. LHP BRANDON LEIBRANDT (0-2, 4.84 ERA)

$3 THURSDAY: Get hot dogs, Lay's chips, ice cream cones, 16oz Pepsi products, 12oz Busch Light cans, and select tickets for just $3 each, while supplies last. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, MAY 1 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP MITCH SPENCE (1-1, 1.80 ERA) VS. RHP DAVIS DANIEL (3-2, 4.31 ERA)

STAR WARS NIGHT: Join us in a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Night! The night will feature character appearances, postgame fireworks, and a specialty theme jersey auction benefitting Make-A-Wish Nebraska. It's sure to be a great time for younglings and Jedi Masters alike!

FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a Friday Fireworks show! | Presented by Werner Enterprises

SATURDAY, MAY 2 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 P.M.

TBD VS. TBD

DERBY DAY: Wear your biggest hat, sip mint julips, and pet some ponies as the Chasers are off to the races against their foes from Kentucky.

SUNDAY, MAY 3 VS. LOUISVILLE BATS

FIRST PITCH: 2:05 P.M. | GATES: 1:00 P.M.

RHP AARON SANCHEZ (0-3, 9.68 ERA) VS. RHP DARREN MCCAUGHAN (2-1, 9.47 ERA)

HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN DAY: Dress up in your favorite costume as we celebrate Halloween just a little bit early. No full masks or toy weapons of any kind.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game. Kids must be able to run by themselves and may not be accompanied by a parent or guardian. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

FAMILY FUNDAY: Fun for everyone, featuring Wildlife Encounters, face painters, ballon artists, or another fun activity. | Presented by CHI Health

BROADCAST GUIDE

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games on MiLB TV. The entire series can also be heard on the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and News Talk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: Omaha trails 175-168 (.490)

IN 2025: Omaha won 9 of 18 games against Louisville (.500)

LAST SERIES: March 27 to 29 @ Louisville, 2026, 0-3 (.000)

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: July 29 to August 3, 2025, 3-3 (.500)

STAUMONT'S RETURN

The Storm Chasers welcome back relief pitcher Josh Staumont to Werner Park for what would be his first time on the opposing team. He was drafted by Kansas City in 2015 and appeared in parts of 5 seasons (2017-19, 2022-23) for Omaha, totaling 95 appearances (32 starts) with a 4.33 ERA (100 ER in 207.2 IP) and 281 strikeouts (12.18 K/9) at Triple-A. His 281 strikeouts ranks 2nd most for the Storm Chasers since 2005.

MORE FAMILIAR FACES

The Louisville Bats are bringing another pair of former Storm Chasers back to Werner Park. Yunior Marte and Anthony Misiewicz both pitched for Omaha earlier in their careers, Marte in 2019 and Misiewicz in 2022. Marte will be returning to Werner Park for the first time against the Storm Chasers while Misiewicz is set to make his second appearance back. Marte made 23 appearances out of the bullpen for Omaha while Misiewicz made 8 relief appearances.

THE MISNER MASH

Omaha Storm Chasers outfielder Kameron Misner has been on a roll this year, leading the team in almost every offensive category. The last time Omaha hosted a series, he slashed .368/.455/.737 with 2 home runs, a double and 7 RBI against the Indianapolis Indians (April 14 to April 19). Misner followed that by hitting 2 home runs last series on the road against the Toledo Mud Hens.







International League Stories from April 27, 2026

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